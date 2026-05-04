The Southern California Burger Chain That Used To Rival In-N-Out

Mid-century Southern California saw the rise of fast food giants such as McDonald's, Taco Bell, and In-N-Out Burger, which have expanded beyond the Golden State and, in some cases, across the globe. But there were other groundbreaking fast food companies, including Baker's Drive-Thru, that launched in the decades following World War II. The chain began life in San Bernardino in 1952 and was once a local rival of In-N-Out Burger. But unlike In-N-Out, which has grown to 435 locations in 10 states, Baker's has intentionally stayed a regional chain, with a modest 38 locations centered in the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles.

While Baker's Drive-Thru may not have the same name recognition as its rivals, it had an outsized fingerprint on the early fast food industry with innovations like a "twin-kitchen" concept that founder Neal T. Baker introduced in 1955 to sell both burgers and Mexican food at a single location long before Del Taco was doing it. Baker's was also one of the first fast food chains to offer a dedicated vegetarian menu, launched in the 1990s. Beyond that, Baker had personal connections to most of the other fast food giants of Southern California, from McDonald's to Taco Bell and beyond.