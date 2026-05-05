Why Burritos Are Almost Always Made With Flour Tortillas Instead Of Corn
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Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurants sometimes offer a choice between corn and flour tortillas when you order tacos. But when you order a burrito, it's almost certainly going to be served in a flour tortilla. That's because burritos tend to be loaded with heavy fillings that are tightly folded into the tortilla, so the flexibility and strength of flour tortillas are much better for burritos.
Flour tortillas are made with shortening or lard, which give them a pliability that corn tortillas (typically made with water) don't have. Gluten from the wheat flour also plays an important role; it provides that elasticity that also helps with the tortillas' flexibility.
If you really want to make burritos with corn tortillas at home, some recipes suggest using a corn and flour hybrid tortilla, but they may not be as easy to find at your local supermarket. Texas-based supermarket giant H-E-B sells its own store-brand Mixla tortillas (a 50-50 blend of corn and flour), which you can buy in bulk on Amazon to freeze if you don't live near an H-E-B. But if you can't find it, stick with flour.
Knowing when to stick with flour and when corn works
Flour tortillas are the best bet for dishes that require the tortilla to bend, wrap, or hold fillings without cracking or falling apart. For example, they're often used for fajitas because their softer texture and flexibility make it easier to hold loose, sometimes heavy fillings when eating by hand. Flour tortillas are also preferred for quesadillas because of the way they cook; they get crispy on the outside while still folding easily around the melted cheese on the inside. But sometimes, it's just about preference. Flour tortillas are the base of flautas, the cousin of corn tortilla-wrapped taquitos, but made with flour tortillas, which have a slightly flakier texture when fried than corn tortillas would.
Corn tortillas are coveted because of their texture and flavor. That distinct masa harina taste makes a difference in the overall flavor experience. But they work best when the recipe doesn't require a tortilla to stretch around awkward or heavy fillings. They're a common choice for tacos — some experts even recommend using corn tortillas for fish tacos. They're also a favorite choice for tostadas and Mexican tortilla chips, also known as totopos, both of which are fried for that crispy, more rigid texture. They're also used for enchiladas, which have a lot in common with burritos. Enchiladas are also stuffed and rolled. The main difference between enchiladas and burritos is that most burritos aren't then topped with a flavorful sauce and baked. Enchiladas are also thinner than burritos and less heavily stuffed, so they don't need to be as flexible.