Why Burritos Are Almost Always Made With Flour Tortillas Instead Of Corn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurants sometimes offer a choice between corn and flour tortillas when you order tacos. But when you order a burrito, it's almost certainly going to be served in a flour tortilla. That's because burritos tend to be loaded with heavy fillings that are tightly folded into the tortilla, so the flexibility and strength of flour tortillas are much better for burritos.

Flour tortillas are made with shortening or lard, which give them a pliability that corn tortillas (typically made with water) don't have. Gluten from the wheat flour also plays an important role; it provides that elasticity that also helps with the tortillas' flexibility.

If you really want to make burritos with corn tortillas at home, some recipes suggest using a corn and flour hybrid tortilla, but they may not be as easy to find at your local supermarket. Texas-based supermarket giant H-E-B sells its own store-brand Mixla tortillas (a 50-50 blend of corn and flour), which you can buy in bulk on Amazon to freeze if you don't live near an H-E-B. But if you can't find it, stick with flour.