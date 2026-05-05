What's The Average Lifespan Of An Instant Pot?

From perfect Instant Pot salmon to better, quicker pot roast, an Instant Pot helps you do more in the kitchen — no matter how little time you have on your hands. Instant Pots can be pricey, though, so you want yours to last as long as possible. Sadly, Instant Pots don't have as long of an average lifespan as other kitchen appliances; they usually last just three to five years. You need to start shopping for a replacement if your not-brand-new Instant Pot seems to be on the fritz.

There are a few indicators that it's time to toss your old Instant Pot and start looking for a new one. If you're constantly getting error messages, for example — despite checking for errors and finding nothing — it might be time. The manual says to contact Instant Pot customer care in this instance, which you should definitely do to see if your product is under warranty and can be replaced. Additionally, if your Instant Pot is damaged, including if the cooker base gets dented or you see a problem with the plug, it's no longer safe to use and you need to snag another one.