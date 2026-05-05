What's The Average Lifespan Of An Instant Pot?
From perfect Instant Pot salmon to better, quicker pot roast, an Instant Pot helps you do more in the kitchen — no matter how little time you have on your hands. Instant Pots can be pricey, though, so you want yours to last as long as possible. Sadly, Instant Pots don't have as long of an average lifespan as other kitchen appliances; they usually last just three to five years. You need to start shopping for a replacement if your not-brand-new Instant Pot seems to be on the fritz.
There are a few indicators that it's time to toss your old Instant Pot and start looking for a new one. If you're constantly getting error messages, for example — despite checking for errors and finding nothing — it might be time. The manual says to contact Instant Pot customer care in this instance, which you should definitely do to see if your product is under warranty and can be replaced. Additionally, if your Instant Pot is damaged, including if the cooker base gets dented or you see a problem with the plug, it's no longer safe to use and you need to snag another one.
How to extend the life of your Instant Pot
Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to help your Instant Pot hold up over time. Regular maintenance is key. Every time you use your Instant Pot, clean it right away, and resist the temptation to let it soak in the sink. If you don't clean it right away, odors can take hold. The longer the Instant Pot sits, the tougher it is to get it back to normal. Some Instant Pot users suggest popping the sealing ring and other removable components directly into the inner pot with warm soapy water.
If you're having trouble getting stuck-on food off the inner pot, toss a few cups of water in it, put it in the outer pot to steam, and turn it on — the food should wipe right off. You also need to keep an eye on your sealing ring. If it degrades and starts to leak, your Instant Pot can't build pressure. Thankfully, you can easily order a new sealing ring, pop it on, and be good to cook for (hopefully) years to come. Taking a bit of time to thoroughly clean your Instant Pot after each use and replacing the sealing ring when it becomes damaged both go a long way in helping your Instant Pot outlast the device's average lifespan.