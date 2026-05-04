How A Former McDonald's Chef Recreates The Hot Mustard

A McDonald's meal isn't complete without one of its many sauces. From creamy ranch to sweet and sour, McDonald's has about every nugget sauce you could need. One of the fast food chain's popular sauces amongst customers is the hot mustard, which is a mustard with a subtly sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor. While McDonald's diners may be fans of this dipping sauce, the hot mustard is not currently available at all McDonald's locations. Customers have tried to find a dupe product to the hot mustard, but nothing has come close to the original. Luckily, a former McDonald's chef has come to the rescue.

In a TikTok video posted by @chefmikeharacz, formerly a corporate chef at the fast food restaurant, he gave away the secret to getting this delicious mustard sauce at home. Fortunately, this recipe requires little effort to achieve the result you're looking for. All you'll need is Heinz Mayomust and Tabasco sauce to get a near-perfect replica of McDonald's hot mustard sauce. The hot mustard from the restaurant includes ingredients like distilled vinegar, egg yolks, soybean oil, and more — all similar ingredients used in mayonnaise. That's why the Heinz Mayomust is the ingredient you need for the base of the sauce, and the Tabasco will give it just the right kick. Haracz guarantees you won't be disappointed.