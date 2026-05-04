How A Former McDonald's Chef Recreates The Hot Mustard
A McDonald's meal isn't complete without one of its many sauces. From creamy ranch to sweet and sour, McDonald's has about every nugget sauce you could need. One of the fast food chain's popular sauces amongst customers is the hot mustard, which is a mustard with a subtly sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor. While McDonald's diners may be fans of this dipping sauce, the hot mustard is not currently available at all McDonald's locations. Customers have tried to find a dupe product to the hot mustard, but nothing has come close to the original. Luckily, a former McDonald's chef has come to the rescue.
In a TikTok video posted by @chefmikeharacz, formerly a corporate chef at the fast food restaurant, he gave away the secret to getting this delicious mustard sauce at home. Fortunately, this recipe requires little effort to achieve the result you're looking for. All you'll need is Heinz Mayomust and Tabasco sauce to get a near-perfect replica of McDonald's hot mustard sauce. The hot mustard from the restaurant includes ingredients like distilled vinegar, egg yolks, soybean oil, and more — all similar ingredients used in mayonnaise. That's why the Heinz Mayomust is the ingredient you need for the base of the sauce, and the Tabasco will give it just the right kick. Haracz guarantees you won't be disappointed.
Why this hot mustard hack is the way to go
Making your own homemade mustard is always an option, but the process can be time-consuming, the ingredients list long, and the results inconsistent. This mustard hack will take you just a few seconds, and the flavor should be easy to replicate over multiple batches. To whip up this simplified sauce at home, all you need to do is add a few shots of the Tabasco sauce to your Mayomust for the ideal flavor. This copycat mustard may seem too good to be true, but many can attest that this recipe is exact. Some have noted McDonald's sauce has a bit of a creamier texture, but the taste is just like the original. One TikTok commenter said, "Came back to this page after ordering from Amazon. This man is right on!"
McDonald's hot mustard is known for its distinctive tangy taste with a touch of heat, and it's been a bummer to many that it's no longer available on every menu. Many people have tried similar hot mustard products out there or attempted to replicate this recipe at home, but this hack comes straight from the source. Not only does this method taste just like McDonald's, but you can even stock up your fridge to have this sauce on standby for every meal.