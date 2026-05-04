Pot Roast Isn't Just Delicious, It Also Offers This Beneficial Nutrient

Pot roast is a tasty, comforting dinner that's ideal when cooking for a crowd and can easily be made in a slow cooker or Dutch oven. It also offers plenty of amino acids thanks to being high in collagen, a nutrient that has some major health benefits, including improving joint health and skin elasticity.

Because our bodies can't actually absorb whole collagen, we have to consume foods that support collagen production — meaning foods high in amino acids — to receive collagen's health benefits. Beef naturally is a great source of amino acids, but lean toward cuts with high amounts of connective tissue. Those are usually tougher cuts, including chuck roast, which is commonly used for pot roast (for the best pot roast, know what to look for in a chuck roast). As these tough cuts cook low and slow, the connective tissue breaks down and the collagen denatures, ultimately tenderizing the meat and letting our bodies take in those amino acids.

So, when eating pot roast for dinner, consuming a tough cut's collagen doesn't directly increase the collagen within our bodies. Instead, the collagen levels in red meat are a sign of high amino acid levels, and it's the amino acids we consume that let our bodies produce the collagen we need.