Does Tea Hydrate You As Much As Water? Here's What The Science Says

Tea is the world's most popular drink after water. For most adults, consuming between two and four cups of tea per day is considered highly beneficial. Not only is it calorie-free, it's also packed with polyphenols (antioxidants) and supports hearth health. What's more, a cup of tea can do wonders for calming your nerves due to the presence of an amino acid called L-theanine (check the best teas for soothing anxiety). But the real question is whether it works as effectively as plain water at keeping us hydrated.

Dr. Carrie Ruxton, a dietitian at the Tea Advisory Panel, an independent group of U.K.-based nutritionists, dietitians, and doctors, explained in an exclusive talk that tea is just as hydrating as plain water. "We conducted a randomized controlled trial where tea was compared with water; either at four or six servings daily," she told Chowhound. The 2011 paper, published in the British Journal of Nutrition (via Cambridge University Press), found no difference in blood or urine markers between tea and water consumers.

Although the study was limited to participants at rest in a controlled lab setting, Dr. Ruxton reported that earlier research from the European Journal of Applied Physiology (via Springer Nature Link) shows that tea can also support hydration under more physically stressful conditions. "For example, there was a study at [Mount] Everest base camp which looked at climbers consuming tea versus other non-caffeinated drinks," she highlighted. "Again, there were no differences in urine markers of hydration but, interestingly, the group drinking tea reported significantly less fatigue."