Give Your Banana Bread A Crunchy Upgrade With These Mary Berry-Approved Toppings

Even the best, most tried-and-tested, passed-down-through-the-generations banana bread can taste a bit one-note after a while. If you can relate, some crunchy variation could be all you need to shake things up. Mary Berry leans into just that with her seed-topped version of banana bread, so that instead of a soft-on-soft bite every time, there's a little more textural interest

In her recipe, Berry sprinkles a mix of one ounce of sunflower seeds, one ounce of pumpkin seeds, and one tablespoon of sugar over the bread before it goes in the oven. That way, the seeds and sugar crisp up in the heat and create a nutty, sweet, and crunchy topping that creates a really lovely contrast to a moist banana bread. Sometimes banana bread, like other baked goods, can end up with a slightly sticky top as a result of all the moisture that is released as it bakes. If you've ever had that issue, a crunchy seed top is also an easy way to sidestep the problem. Plus, it gives the loaf a bit more of an intentional Instagram-ready look.