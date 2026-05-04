Give Your Banana Bread A Crunchy Upgrade With These Mary Berry-Approved Toppings
Even the best, most tried-and-tested, passed-down-through-the-generations banana bread can taste a bit one-note after a while. If you can relate, some crunchy variation could be all you need to shake things up. Mary Berry leans into just that with her seed-topped version of banana bread, so that instead of a soft-on-soft bite every time, there's a little more textural interest
In her recipe, Berry sprinkles a mix of one ounce of sunflower seeds, one ounce of pumpkin seeds, and one tablespoon of sugar over the bread before it goes in the oven. That way, the seeds and sugar crisp up in the heat and create a nutty, sweet, and crunchy topping that creates a really lovely contrast to a moist banana bread. Sometimes banana bread, like other baked goods, can end up with a slightly sticky top as a result of all the moisture that is released as it bakes. If you've ever had that issue, a crunchy seed top is also an easy way to sidestep the problem. Plus, it gives the loaf a bit more of an intentional Instagram-ready look.
Building a crunchy topping that works
Mary Berry says it's best to just sprinkle the toppings over the loaf, but you could press them gently down so that they stick — just be careful not to press so hard they disappear into the batter below. Her choice of seeds matters, too. Pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are quite similar in their flavors, but pumpkin seeds lean just a little more savory and crunchy than softer, milder sunflower seeds. So when used together, they compliment each other well; not too crunchy and not too earthy — the Goldilocks zone of seed combinations. If you need to swap things around based on what is available, you can substitute pepitas with pumpkin seeds.
And it doesn't stop there. Sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and chia seeds would also all offer a lovely light and nutty crunch that has a bit more of a subtle texture, since they're smaller. Chopped nuts could be used too, or even a little handful of oats would make for a chewier topping. The key is not to overdo the topping — it's just to give it a little contrast, not create a thick outer shell. But added thoughtfully, something a little different on top is what can turn your loaf into bakery-worthy banana bread, without actually changing anything from your base recipe.