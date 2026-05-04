Make 2-Ingredient Cauliflower 'Tater Tots' With A Tub Of Cottage Cheese

At first, cottage cheese and cauliflower may seem like a diabolical combination suggested during the rise and fall of the cottage cheese diet in the 1980s. In reality, these two ingredients come together to make easy, delicious, and extremely nutrient-dense "tater" tots. Cottage cheese brings the protein, calcium, and B complex vitamins, while cauliflower adds fiber and vitamin C. Once blended together into springy little tots and baked with the right seasoning, you may just add them to your list of ways to enjoy cottage cheese for breakfast.

The key to baking up faux tots with that signature crispy outside and tender, fluffy interior is processing each ingredient properly first. Frozen cauliflower rice is a little fibrous thawed, but cooking it makes it malleable and tender, which is what you want to mix smoothly with the cottage cheese. Speaking of smooth, cottage cheese is not, but it needs to be for this recipe. Fortunately, a quick whip in the food processor smoothes out those chewy little curds into a dense, creamy, uniform texture.

Formed into little tot-shaped logs and baked until golden, these crisp little bites are shockingly similar to potato-based tots. The cauliflower is similar in texture to shredded potatoes, while the cottage cheese adds savory, cheesy umami and acts as a binder to keep the tots together. These are delicious served with your favorite dipping sauce alongside easy, cheesy canned tuna fish sticks or a tasty feta cheese and mushroom omelet.