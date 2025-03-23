Make Easy, Cheesy Fish Sticks With A Few Simple Ingredients You Already Have

When it comes to building a high-protein meal, you definitely don't always have to stick to eating a plain piece of grilled chicken. From the cottage cheese obsession to even building a pizza crust out of chicken, there are plenty of surprising ways to sneak in a little protein. But one high-protein, low-cost food that's sometimes overlooked is canned tuna. With its flaky texture and salty flavor, canned tuna is a great way to get more protein in your diet — and you can even get creative by turning it into fish sticks.

Fish sticks are commonly made from minced whitefish, but it's more about texture than the type of fish you use. Since minced whitefish isn't as easy to find in the store, swap in canned tuna instead. Then, just mix it with a few basic ingredients, like cheese and an egg, to build flavor and help the ingredients stick together. The end result is an easy, cheesy fish stick that mimics the flavors of a classic tuna melt.