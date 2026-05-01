Some Costco Shoppers Buy Several Of These Wine Storage Racks, And It Makes Sense Why

Costco is the secret weapon for wine lovers on a budget. Not only does the retailer stock affordable varieties, but it also sells an abundance of options for your wine storage needs. The Neatfreak 24 Bottle Stacking Metal Wine Rack is a nifty storage solution made out of metal for maximum durability, and Costco shoppers buy several of these to create a DIY wine cellar. It costs about $60, and thanks to its stackable feature, you can create a space-saving setup effortlessly. You can add more wine racks as you grow your collection without even taking up the whole room. One shopper who reviewed the product on Costco's website shared how they were able to create a wine cellar in a tight-knit space: a closet. "It was very simple to assemble and is the perfect size to hold your wine without being bulky or obtrusive," they went on to write. Because the rack is stackable, you only need enough vertical room for several racks to fit — a small corner is all it takes.

You can store 24 wine bottles on a single rack, so even just buying one can streamline your storage space. The rack is also sturdy enough to store the bottles safely, with many shoppers mentioning how they have peace of mind about how secure their collections are. Others love it for its aesthetic appeal, and have bought several of the racks for their look, aside from their purposeful design.