The Wine Storage Must-Have That Doubles As Modern Art
Regardless of if you're a long-standing wine enthusiast or someone with a newfound taste for funky natural wines, your collection will benefit from an artful storage option. Minimalist wine racks have been the accepted industry standard for some time, lauded for their dependable, sturdy qualities. These practical options were initially made to save floor space, as one's bottle collection can quickly become all-consuming.
However, the history of wine is a long and winding one, with different perspectives on all sides of the conversation. You may not know that in the beginning, wine was crafted with the intention of being instantly enjoyed. Over time, wine collecting has translated into a celebration of aged grapes, design, and style. For those who prefer a more artistic approach to storing wine, there are options like Netrcrhom's Modern Tabletop Wine Stand, which operates as a sculptural solution. After all, countertop wine racks can serve as means of displaying your most noteworthy bottles — thus prompting the opportunity for enthusiasts to turn their collections into modern art.
Though there are many exciting wine storage varieties out there, it's important to note that not all of them (though visually appealing) are good for your wine health. It's recommended that wine be stored on its side to ensure the cork maintains its moisture, preventing air from entering the bottle. This said, you'll want to consider the practicalities of even the most beautiful bottle displays, as they may inevitably cause more damage than they make up for in decorative benefit.
There's a wine rack for every interior decor style
Excitement around this alcoholic beverage has expanded and become more nuanced over the years, much like the flavors in your glass. Now there are upgraded ways to display one's finest bottles, therefore your wine collection can become a transformative centerpiece. Don't forget to note what wines you should display at room temperature and which ones are best served chilled, though. Investing in one of the best wine fridges for those temperature-specific reds and whites may be your next wine storage step after you find the perfect display piece.
Tabletop wine racks are an especially great option for those who have limited floor space and are looking for another way to keep their collection visually appealing. The exciting part about this artistic storage option is that there's an intriguing yet practical variation of this style of wine rack for nearly every decor theme. If you're looking for something a little whimsical, Beyond123's Spilled Wine Bottle Holder may be for you. In another playful vein, those looking for something fit for a cabin or woodlands theme may like Mountain Mike's Reproductions Antler Wine Rack. If you'd prefer to stick to something modern, Netrcrhom's Freestanding Countertop Wine Rack boasts a sleek, minimalist design.
Wine racks have undergone a sprawling evolution in terms of design, function, and integration into the home. There are many ways to experiment with what suits your interior whilst taking your personal taste into account in how you opt to display your bottles. Once you've decided on the wine rack of your dreams, you can sit back and relish the bottles you've purchased from various underrated wine regions around the world. The great thing is there's no one way to go about this decorative yet practical storage must-have.