Wait, Can You Really Get Married At Buc-Ee's?

Though there is nothing official on Buc-ee's website about hosting weddings, one couple said they received permission from a store manager before their brief but memorable ceremony. It's certainly one way to build lifelong customers, eager to return and reminisce about their wedding day, perhaps while picking up a few convenient treats.

Other Buc-ee's devotees have opted to use a store or parking lot as the backdrop for wedding photos, including snapshots with the Buc-ee's mascot. At least one couple has even documented hosting their wedding after-party at Buc-ee's, happily posing with its signature food while still in their wedding attire.

For those looking to put a fast-food spin on "I do," other chains have leaned into the trend and now cater to couples ready to tie the knot. Dunkin' Doughnuts and Taco Bell, with its dedicated wedding package at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. Still, if Buc-ee's has your heart, you might be able to turn its over-the-top appeal into part of your big day, perhaps by tying your celebration to its record-setting status as home to the world's largest convenience store and longest car wash.