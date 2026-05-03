Wait, Can You Really Get Married At Buc-Ee's?
If you've ever taken a road trip, especially through the South, you may have encountered the unique convenience store culture of Texas-based Buc-ee's. Customers often wax poetic about Buc-ee's extensive offerings, from fresh brisket sandwiches to fudge and enough fountain soda options to make just about anyone's eyes go as wide as cartoon saucers. But as enamored as people are with Buc-ee's, whether it's wearing beaver-themed apparel or decorating with Buc-ee the Beaver home goods, using it as a wedding venue takes things to a whole new level.
So far, couples in Tennessee and Texas have already tied the knot there. What may have started as a bit of a punch line, driven by a desire to skip a big, expensive wedding and a genuine love of the brand, is now becoming a reality for a few determined couples. In a brief Tennessee ceremony, the officiant even compared marriage to a road trip. In Texas, the vows ended with a more Buc-ee's-specific twist: 'I now pronounce you husband and wife, and you may now buy Beaver Nuggets.' Talk about romance.
A fast wedding trend?
Though there is nothing official on Buc-ee's website about hosting weddings, one couple said they received permission from a store manager before their brief but memorable ceremony. It's certainly one way to build lifelong customers, eager to return and reminisce about their wedding day, perhaps while picking up a few convenient treats.
Other Buc-ee's devotees have opted to use a store or parking lot as the backdrop for wedding photos, including snapshots with the Buc-ee's mascot. At least one couple has even documented hosting their wedding after-party at Buc-ee's, happily posing with its signature food while still in their wedding attire.
For those looking to put a fast-food spin on "I do," other chains have leaned into the trend and now cater to couples ready to tie the knot. Dunkin' Doughnuts and Taco Bell, with its dedicated wedding package at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. Still, if Buc-ee's has your heart, you might be able to turn its over-the-top appeal into part of your big day, perhaps by tying your celebration to its record-setting status as home to the world's largest convenience store and longest car wash.