9 Fast Food And Restaurant Chains Where You Can Get Married
Ah, restaurants. They're the site of so many milestones and important moments: first dates, birthdays, celebrations for special achievements, well-deserved meals after tough days at work, fun outings with friends. However, some restaurants are willing to go the extra mile and be there for you on one of the most important days in your life: your wedding.
From fast food chains to casual, sit-down diners, many different restaurant chains offer wedding packages for couples to get married on the premises. Some couples have memories or a special relationship tied to a particular restaurant where they met or had dates. Others simply share a mutual love for the brand. Whatever the reason, some of the biggest food chains want to be included in your special day, offering wedding packages at select locations, complete with gifts, venue space, and of course, your favorite food and drink to toast your union. Even those that don't specifically offer a wedding package are often happy to help out loyal customers.
Whether you're a die-hard fan of a specific chain or just looking for a fun, easy-going way to get married, read on to see which fast food and restaurant chains are willing to help you celebrate your big day.
1. Denny's
Everyone wants their marriage to start off on the right foot with a nice wedding. However, if you want to go the extra mile and make it a "grand slam" of a success, get hitched at the Fremont Street location of Denny's in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With around 1,650 locations around the world, Denny's is always close at hand for casual, comforting breakfast spreads and diner fare. However, the Las Vegas outpost is the only location offering a set wedding package. Priced at $199, the package includes the use of the location's chapel for the ceremony, a silk bouquet and boutonniere for the bride and groom, a Champagne toast, and a cake made from Denny's signature "pancake puppies." The newlyweds also walk away with a souvenir wedding certificate and, on their next visit to a Denny's, two original Grand Slams, the chain's famous breakfast dish. With two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two sausages, and two strips of bacon, it's the perfect meal to celebrate two becoming one.
Interested parties can fill out a request form on the Denny's website, which also includes the option to provide food for your guests. If you don't want the whole package, you can get married for free at the Denny's chapel on Valentine's Day, but spaces are limited, so you need to reserve a slot.
2. Taco Bell
If you're ready to live happily ever after with your partner, you can "Live Más" by getting married at Taco Bell's flagship Cantina in Las Vegas. Unlike regular Taco Bell locations, its Cantina outposts feature nicer interior design, specialty menu items, and alcoholic drinks like sangria and Twisted Freezes. Launching the concept in Las Vegas, Taco Bell leaned into Vegas' reputation for fast, fun weddings and added a wedding package to its Cantina offerings.
Located on the second floor of the Cantina, the location has its own wedding chapel with views of the Las Vegas Strip and a Taco Bell-themed wedding arch featuring the chain's iconic bell logo (a fun play on the "hear wedding bells ringing" saying). The package includes a half-hour ceremony in the chapel, which can be arranged in as little as four hours if your union is a bit spur-of-the-moment. Brides can even walk down the aisle with a loaned bouquet of Taco Bell hot sauces.
After the ceremony, you get your own private reception area to celebrate with up to 25 guests, as well as a 12-taco Party Pack and a Cinnabon Delights cake (additional food and drinks are separate and cost extra). The newlyweds also walk away with Taco Bell wedding merch including Champagne flutes, matching "Just Married" shirts, a sauce pack bow tie, and a sauce packet garter for getting "spicy" later.
3. McDonald's
You've almost certainly heard of McDonald's famous Happy Meals, but did you know that the Golden Arches can also help host your happy day? In Indonesia and Hong Kong, that is.
Many McDonald's locations overseas offer different menu items like specialty burgers, but some even offer special events like wedding ceremonies. McDonald's locations in Hong Kong started offering wedding ceremonies back in 2011 due to the amount of inquiries they received. The two-hour ceremony can accommodate up to 50 guests and includes invites, gifts, a bouquet, decorations, balloon wedding rings, an emcee, an apple pie wedding cake display, and more. Prices range from around $400 to over $1,000 for the package. McWeddings are such a staple of Hong Kong wedding culture that popular YouTuber, Safiya Nygaard, even had a McDonald's ceremony for her wedding in 2019.
Apart from Hong Kong's McMatrimonials, the chain's Indonesia division has also gotten in on the action with a wedding catering package. While it doesn't offer official wedding ceremonies at restaurant locations, the roughly $200 wedding food package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 orders of four-piece chicken McNuggets for couples to serve their hungry guests.
4. Wendy's
Wendy's may not have an official wedding package on the menu, but if you wanted to get married at one of its locations, as per one of its old slogans, "We got you." On the rare occasion a couple has wanted to tie the knot at a Wendy's, the burger chain has been only too happy to host.
The first example of a couple getting married at Wendy's happened in 2018, with Utah duo Jessica and Abram Thompson using it as the site of their official marriage ceremony. Part of a sponsored stunt by Utah radio station Star 98 FM to carry out the first wedding in America inside a Wendy's, the radio put out a call looking for couples willing to have an all-expenses paid wedding inside the fast food chain.
Abram and Jessica were game, and the restaurant helped make the occasion extra special by setting up an altar with flowers, gifting swag and merchandise, and serving up the chain's signature Frosty soft-serve ice creams to the happy couple and their guests. When you love someone, you can get married anywhere, including inside a Wendy's. As another one of the chain's old slogans goes, "You Know When It's Real."
5. White Castle
Home of bite-sized sliders, White Castle has always loved celebrating its loyal fans and customers through programs like its exclusive Cravers Hall of Fame club. In some cases, it's extended that love and dedication to hosting wedding ceremonies for truly special couples, who count the brand as having played an important role in their relationship or life.
In 2018, White Castle held a nationwide contest in search of a White Castle-loving couple in order to throw a Royal Wedding at the chain's Las Vegas location. The Grand Prize winners Adam and Whitney were treated to a slider extravaganza fit for royalty, with a White Castle-themed ceremony, complete with catering, a cake shaped like a slider, merch, and a honeymoon to Belgium.
But couples don't need to have won a contest to receive the royal treatment from White Castle. Having found a safe haven at a White Castle location as a homeless teen, Jamie West became a lifelong fan and supporter. When she became engaged to her boyfriend Drew Schmitt, she knew there was only one place she wanted to spend her special day. The couple had a monarch-worthy wedding at the chain's castle-themed Scottsdale location.
6. Hard Rock Cafe
From "Will you?" to "I do!" the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York City, is ready to help rock-and-roll couples with every step of their nuptials, from getting engaged to the wedding itself. Although many Hard Rock locations offer venues for events like wedding receptions and parties, the Times Square location is the only one offering engagement and wedding packages.
If you haven't even proposed yet, Hard Rock can help with that. The Times Square Proposal Package makes for a grand gesture, displaying your personalized proposal message on a Times Square marquee board. After exclaiming "Yes, yes, a thousand times yes!" the restaurant has Champagne, roses, and chocolate-covered strawberries on hand to celebrate, plus photos of the big moment.
Then, when you're ready to put a ring on it, choose between three different wedding packages. All include a ceremony overlooking Times Square, a Champagne toast, photos, and a "Congratulations!" message on a marquee display in the heart of New York, with options to include hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, or a full reception with dancing, dinner, and drinks.
7. Dunkin'
With over 13,200 locations, coffee and donut chain Dunkin' has a loyal following of fans who love its tasty donuts, flavored coffees, and, in an age of homogeneous brand offerings, varied quality and taste from store to store. As the slogan goes, "America Runs on Dunkin'" and so does love, it seems, as the chain has helped some couples put a ring on it (a donut ring, that is).
In 2021, the chain launched a limited-time wedding merch collection featuring Dunkin'-branded veils and bowties, ring bearer pillows, t-shirts proclaiming "He/She Knows my Dunkin' Order," coffee mugs, and tumblers. Brides could also get ready in satin robes that said "This Bride Runs on Dunkin,'" and cozy up after the reception in a "Marry Me, Dunkin'" sweatshirt. The collection came out just ahead of Valentine's Day and Dunkin's one-time "Marriage on the Menu" promotion, where several lucky couples got married at a drive-thru and were treated to a Dunkin'-themed ceremony.
But even before it ran the promotion, Dunkin' was helping its customers and fans celebrate their big day. In 2020, a couple got married at the Dunkin' drive-thru where they first met. Since one-half of the happy couple was the store's general manager, Dunkin' went all-out to help mark the occasion with a special sign at the drive-thru, a donut cake, and a donut bouquet.
8. Starbucks
With its relaxed setting and diverse menu offering drinks for all beverage tastes, from black coffee to sugary Frappuccinos, coffee giant Starbucks has likely been the site of countless first dates and special moments for an untold number of couples. Whether they've marked milestones at one of the chain's over 32,000 locations around the world or both simply love coffee, lots of couples like to incorporate Starbucks into their special day.
For some, that means taking Starbucks-themed wedding photos featuring cute shots of cups marked "bride" and "groom," adding Starbucks-themed decor, or swinging by a cafe for a pick-me-up on the big day. But other couples, like Jenny and Darran, have said "I do" at an actual Starbucks. As Starbucks doesn't offer an official wedding package, it was a low-key affair, with the couple dressing up for a simple ceremony followed by drinks in his-and-hers "Mr." and "Mrs." cups.
Jenny and Darran aren't the only ones. Other couples have gotten married in Starbucks, with some sharing photos on Instagram with the hashtag #starbuckswedding. So while the chain may not host weddings regularly as part of a package, it can be done. And when it is, your local Starbucks is there to keep you caffeinated on your special day.
9. Jollibee
Famous for its fried chicken and popular Filipino dishes like Filipino spaghetti and palabok, Jollibee is the top fast food chain in the Philippines. But it isn't just Filipinos who love this brand's offerings. Since first starting in 1975, Jollibee has expanded across the globe, becoming the second-fastest growing restaurant chain in the world in 2024. Jollibee is to Filipinos what McDonald's is to many Americans: a destination beloved for its sense of place, where families can gather, share meals, and feel connected to their culture. With Jollibee holding such a special place in the hearts of Filipinos (and, as the brand expands, other nationalities around the world), it's no surprise that some couples want it to be part of their wedding.
Both in the Philippines and in the United States, some couples have celebrated their wedding day with Jollibee. For example, Robin and Angelica San Felipe hosted their reception at a Jollibee location and took themed wedding photos of themselves sharing glasses of Pineapple Quencher or chowing down on fried chicken legs (they even had their civil ceremony in Daly City, home to the first American Jollibee location). But other couples have gone even further and actually had their ceremony on-site at a Jollibee, like Cloi Miranda and Leigh did in the Philippines. The couple decided to hold the ceremony in a Jollibee location after Leigh proposed to Cloi at the chain and, as the couple frequently attended children's parties there and are big fans of the food, it seemed a perfect fit.