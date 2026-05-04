Trader Joe's Urges You To Make Indian-Style Burritos Using Its Delicious Frozen Meals

When you first consider it, turning Indian food into a burrito might sound a bit random, but this approach actually makes a lot of sense. In Indian cuisine, wraps like kati rolls have been doing something similar since at least the early 20th century with fillings (often meat or paneer) stuffed into paratha for a portable and satisfying street food that isn't too dissimilar to a burrito. The biggest difference is basically the inclusion of the rice, which is what makes this TJ's hack a bit more burrito-inspired.

The best advice when trying this at home is to use a little restraint as you run the risk of ending up with a saucy overstuffed burrito that falls apart. It's probably best to let the sauce thicken a little as you heat the frozen meal so that it's less runny and then spread it evenly across the center of the tortilla before adding your filling and folding the tortilla in from left to right as you roll so it doesn't tear. You can then pan-fry it seam-side down to ensure it's fully sealed.

Trader Joe's recommends you add some peas and a few dollops of yogurt and chutney to each burrito, but you could also add in something crunchier like shredded lettuce or pickled red onions. The final product shouldn't necessarily feel like a replica of any dish in particular, but it just shows how flexible both curries and burritos can really be.