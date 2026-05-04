This Mouthwatering Italian Cake Gets Its Flavor From A Boozy Soak

Who doesn't love lobbing off a hunk of a tender, freshly baked pound cake to enjoy with hot tea or a cold glass of milk. Well, what if that pound cake was soaked not only in a simple syrup to keep the crumb satisfyingly moist, but in a triple whammy of tipples. Enter Italian hangover cake, a pound cake dessert sweetened with orange juice and then infused with a combo of Disaronno, Grand Marnier, and vodka.

While its name does give a nod to its juiced-up ingredients, the beauty of this cake is that the soak is readily absorbed into this somewhat toothsome sweet, giving it more of a flavorful punch like a rum cake or bourbon pound cake rather than hitting you in the face as if you'd taken a shot. The buttery cake tastes citrusy from the orange juice and Grand Marnier, along with notes of almond marzipan, apricot, and vanilla from the Disaronno. Meanwhile, vodka's neutral, crisp taste plays up the overall booziness more than any particular flavor. Although there isn't a definitive answer about where Italian hangover cake was first created, many give the nod to DeFazio's Pizzeria in upstate New York.