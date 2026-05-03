What You Get When You Order A 4x4 At In-N-Out

When you look at the deceptively simple In-N-Out menu, the largest burger you'll see on the sign is the classic Double-Double. That's an In-N-Out cheeseburger with two burger patties and two slices of cheese. But if two is better than one, four is certainly better than two. Meet the deliciously huge and gloriously messy In-N-Out 4x4: four burger patties, four slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. All this goodness is nestled between two traditional buns and wrapped, sort of, with paper to hold it in place. But how does such a burger come to exist?

While most burger chains have long lists of meal combos, In-N-Out offers only three on its official menu: the hamburger, cheeseburger, and Double-Double combos. But if you fall in love with the burgers, you learn about the In-N-Out secret menu soon afterward and realize it's not really a menu at all. It's more like a series of modifications to the classic offerings.

If a Double-Double didn't satisfy your hunger on the last visit, it's time to double it with the 4x4. And since you can modify it further, a regular 4x4 is not even the limit. If you're on a serious carnivore diet, hold the veggies for "a tower of meat and cheese," as one In-N-Out fan suggested on YouTube. You could also order your 4x4 animal style — mustard-cooked patties with grilled onions, extra spread, and a pickle alongside the usual ingredients — but it's probably even tougher to wrap and eat that way. Two options you can try that add plenty of flavor without additional heft are mustard-grilled or chopped chilis.