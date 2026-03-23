This Is Actually Why In-N-Out Asks If You're Eating In Your Car Or Not

There are certain questions everyone expects when they visit fast-food burger joints. Do you want cheese on your burger? Fries with that? Is that for here or to go? You've grown accustomed to them and like most adults, your brain is juggling multiple ideas and responsibilities while ordering. It's fair to say you're not actively listening but rather expecting the questions. And that's when In-N-Out hits you with, "Will you be eating in your car?" Not only does the question force you to think, but you've probably been in line for about 45 minutes at this point, especially on a Friday night. Answer this question without understanding and you might ruin your whole experience.

When you tell the In-N-Out associate you're eating in your car, this signals that you plan to take up an empty spot in the parking lot to enjoy your Double-Double. As a courtesy to its customers looking for this moment of instant gratification, In-N-Out hands over your order carefully organized inside small cardboard trays. The trays are perfect for your lap, even in the driver's seat, and give you a place to put your burger down to take a swig of your ice-cold Coke or 7 Up. Saying yes to this question when you meant to take it home means your food can get cold quickly and if you have to brake hard just one time, your animal-style fries and Flying Dutchman will live up to its name and end up on your floor mats.