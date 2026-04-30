How To Prevent Ground Ivy From Taking Over Your Vegetable Garden
Your vegetable garden is prone to vulnerabilities, which is why an important aspect of gardening is knowing the hacks for getting rid of pests. You also want to keep an eye on weeds, such as ground ivy (also known as creeping Charlie), which can thrive in damp areas that don't get much sunlight. This invasive species, if left unattended, can potentially usurp your beautiful garden and turn it into its home. Fortunately, you can halt its propagation.
One way of doing so is by just pulling it from the ground. However, make sure the soil is wet so the roots are easier to yank, and remove the roots fully or the ground ivy could grow back. If you're willing to go the chemical route by using broadleaf herbicides, it can give you more assurance that the pesky creeping Charlie is gone for good. Use something with triclopyr, dicamba, or 2,4-D, though it might take some trial and error to see which is effective for the kind of ground ivy in your vegetable garden.
If it seems impossible to get rid of ground ivy — and you don't mind starting from zero — glyphosate can eradicate everything in your garden. You can also prevent weeds in your vegetable garden with a natural weed killer that's probably in your pantry: distilled white vinegar.
Keep ground ivy away for good
Once you get rid of the ground ivy in your vegetable garden, make sure it doesn't grow back. Just like when harmful insects are ruining your vegetable garden, so you attract helpful insects to combat the bad ones, you can do something similar with ground ivy: introduce ground cover (some kind of plant that grows quite fast, such as bugleweed) so there's no room for ground ivy.
Mulch can also be utilized. Not only is it healthy for your plants, but it also stops creeping Charlie from growing in your garden, so it's a low-maintenance way that helps in the long run. Using the right fertilizer and being diligent with watering are more maintenance examples that can help keep ground ivy at bay. The proximity of how you position your plants can also make a difference since more close-knit planting encourages shade, which ground ivy doesn't like.
Overall, while there are convenient and effective options for getting rid of creeping Charlie, your effort might be for nothing if you don't observe the right garden maintenance. So, the next time you see the invasive weeds making a comeback, it's a sign the environmental conditions are letting them thrive.