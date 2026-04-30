How To Prevent Ground Ivy From Taking Over Your Vegetable Garden

Your vegetable garden is prone to vulnerabilities, which is why an important aspect of gardening is knowing the hacks for getting rid of pests. You also want to keep an eye on weeds, such as ground ivy (also known as creeping Charlie), which can thrive in damp areas that don't get much sunlight. This invasive species, if left unattended, can potentially usurp your beautiful garden and turn it into its home. Fortunately, you can halt its propagation.

One way of doing so is by just pulling it from the ground. However, make sure the soil is wet so the roots are easier to yank, and remove the roots fully or the ground ivy could grow back. If you're willing to go the chemical route by using broadleaf herbicides, it can give you more assurance that the pesky creeping Charlie is gone for good. Use something with triclopyr, dicamba, or 2,4-D, though it might take some trial and error to see which is effective for the kind of ground ivy in your vegetable garden.

If it seems impossible to get rid of ground ivy — and you don't mind starting from zero — glyphosate can eradicate everything in your garden. You can also prevent weeds in your vegetable garden with a natural weed killer that's probably in your pantry: distilled white vinegar.