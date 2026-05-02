Did Your Chicken Breast Turn Into A Stringy Mess? This Defect Might Be To Blame

Have you noticed that some of the chicken you buy at the grocery store lately seems a little ... different? It's not all in your head. Many consumers in the United States are noticing that their poultry is stringy and cooks up with an almost impossible-to-chew texture. It turns out the phenomenon is known as "spaghetti meat." If you get a piece of chicken with this not-dangerous-but-unpleasant muscle defect (technically known as a myopathy), you might notice that it has a stringy appearance when you cut into it. We dug in to learn why this icky defect is becoming so common in chicken, how to spot it in the grocery store, and what you can do if you find yourself stuck with a piece of it.

The spaghetti meat defect likely has to do with what's happening behind the scenes at poultry processing plants. Chickens are growing larger today than they did years ago — and they're growing more quickly. Farmers use selective breeding to develop chickens that grow faster — and larger — than chickens in the past, likely in an effort to meet increased consumer demand for chicken. Rapid growth and a high weight at slaughter are both associated with the development of spaghetti meat in chicken. Muscle fibers in fast-growing, large chickens are larger than normal. As the chicken grows, collagen can replace muscle fibers, which can contribute to textural issues.