Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Chicken At Aldi

Aldi stands out as the cheapest grocery store in America where, despite its low prices, you can still find tons of fantastic items. However, there are some products that you should think twice about before buying. Previously, we've touched on the best cuts of beef at Aldi and the ones you should avoid. Well, unfortunately, there's something else in the meat section that many customers aren't pleased with: the chicken.

Head on over to the r/Aldi subreddit, and you'll find no shortage of gripes about Aldi's chicken. Some of the most common complaints are that the store's chicken is low quality, tough, and woody — meaning incredibly tough and fibrous. While Aldi uses various suppliers for poultry, folks appear to have had bad experiences throughout the U.S. However, it's not all bad reviews. In fact, plenty of people have nothing but good things to say about Aldi's chicken, so it seems to be largely hit or miss whether or not you'll end up with some duds. For that reason alone, it might be worth heading elsewhere if you need to stock up on chicken.

That said, woody chicken — one of the biggest complaints among consumers at Aldi — is a growing issue, and it's not localized to Aldi. Instead, the problem is thought to stem from the selective breeding of broiler chickens to make them grow faster and larger, in addition to excessive feeding to rapidly force growth. However, whether you're shopping at Aldi or another retailer, there are some ways you can avoid this undesirable meat.