The Hands-Down Best Cutting Board Under $10, According To Consumer Reports

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When you need help finding the best product, Consumer Reports is known for decades of rigorous testing and research across nearly every category. That includes items you need daily in your kitchen, like the ever-useful cutting board. After testing this kitchen tool, Consumer Reports highlighted a few noteworthy products, including the best cutting board under $10 — and it might surprise you. It's not fancy bamboo or an expensive butcher block, but actually a colorful plastic mat that might cost less than the food you're cutting on it.

The Carrollar Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats come in a pack of four different colors and sell for only $6.99. Besides the unbeatable price, the mats have features that make them a great value. Each color-coded board is labeled with a cow, chicken, fish, or fruit icon to help prevent cross-contamination, a common mistake that can lead to serious food safety hazards. The separate boards also help avoid mixing food flavors and smells, another common cutting board mistake. The boards are made of a thin, flexible BPA-free plastic and can be curled so you can easily dump chopped ingredients into a pan. They're also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Consumer Reports highlights the mats as especially useful for prepping herbs and vegetables, making them a strong everyday kitchen pick.