The Hands-Down Best Cutting Board Under $10, According To Consumer Reports
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When you need help finding the best product, Consumer Reports is known for decades of rigorous testing and research across nearly every category. That includes items you need daily in your kitchen, like the ever-useful cutting board. After testing this kitchen tool, Consumer Reports highlighted a few noteworthy products, including the best cutting board under $10 — and it might surprise you. It's not fancy bamboo or an expensive butcher block, but actually a colorful plastic mat that might cost less than the food you're cutting on it.
The Carrollar Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats come in a pack of four different colors and sell for only $6.99. Besides the unbeatable price, the mats have features that make them a great value. Each color-coded board is labeled with a cow, chicken, fish, or fruit icon to help prevent cross-contamination, a common mistake that can lead to serious food safety hazards. The separate boards also help avoid mixing food flavors and smells, another common cutting board mistake. The boards are made of a thin, flexible BPA-free plastic and can be curled so you can easily dump chopped ingredients into a pan. They're also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Consumer Reports highlights the mats as especially useful for prepping herbs and vegetables, making them a strong everyday kitchen pick.
What buyers think of the Carrollar Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats
Buyers of the Carrollar Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats seem to agree with Consumer Reports, with 77% of reviewers giving them a 5-star rating. Shoppers particularly love the color-coding system, durability, and quality. "Very cool product," says one buyer on Amazon. " I needed to cut up some sausage for my dinner, and used one to test out. The cutting board didn't move as advertised, and [I] was able to fold up the product to transfer the sausage into the pot."
With the low price point, it's probably worth noting that these boards likely aren't intended to last indefinitely, and at some point, it will be time to toss your kitchen cutting boards. "These are very long-lasting and durable. But due to the fact they are plastic, and the price is very reasonable, we get new ones every 2 years. I do recommend and try to use them on top of a cutting board," shares buyer. Other shoppers emphasize that proper use matters. "These need to be on a solid surface like a table or wooden block before use. Otherwise, you're not going to get the kind of result you want from it," notes another owner. Still, the cutting board mat set shows that you don't have to spend much to get solid everyday use out of a kitchen essential.