Mix This With Water To Deter Stink Bugs And Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Fresh
Stink bugs may be harmless to humans and pets, but that doesn't mean they belong in your kitchen. These fairly innocuous shield-shaped little critters emit an extremely unpleasant odor in self-defense, including when they're crushed, meaning simply killing them isn't an option unless you want your cooking space to smell like a mix of sulfur and rotten meat. The best way to keep them out of your kitchen is to make it the last place they'd want to be.
Ironically enough, this is fairly simple to do with scent, particularly one that's pleasant to most humans but (literally) repellent to stink bugs: peppermint essential oil. Made by steam distilling the aromatic leaves, this oil is extremely concentrated with a strong scent that will make your kitchen smell minty fresh while keeping the stink bugs at bay. Incidentally, peppermint oil is also a great way to keep ants from ruining your picnic, along with many other pests.
Of course, splashing pure peppermint essential oil around your kitchen is a recipe for watery eyes and mild chemical burns on your skin. Instead, add about ¼ cup of the oil to 1 cup of water in a glass spray bottle, shake vigorously to mix, and spray it around the entry points in your kitchen, including windows, doors, and exhaust fans that lead outdoors. Spray this mixture indoors and out every few days from the time it starts to warm up in the spring until the bugs start to die off in late autumn.
Using essential oils safely, and other ways to deter stink bugs
While peppermint oil is considered safe for external use when it comes to humans, you may want to think twice about using this method if you have pets or children under three years of age. Peppermint essential oil can be toxic to dogs, cats, and other household pets, and increases risk of developing seizures in small children. Even if they can't get to the areas where you spray this homemade repellent, droplets in the air could cause a reaction if they end up in your child's or pet's eyes, or on skin or fur. In this case, it's best to nix the spray entirely and opt for safer solutions.
If you cook frequently with dried spices and herbs, you can raid your pantry for stink bug repellent that won't risk your family's health. Dried mint, basil, lavender, and lemon thyme can be placed in small cotton bags that you hang in the highest corners of your doors and windows, allowing the scent to waft over the area while keeping them out of reach of curious hands and paws. Refresh these bags every few weeks, as they'll eventually lose their scent.
You can also give stink bugs less access to your home by ensuring your entry points are properly sealed and decluttering your messy cabinets with simple organizational solutions so they have nowhere to hide. Placing an even layer of diatomaceous earth around the foundation of your home will also protect it from stinky little invaders.