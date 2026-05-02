Mix This With Water To Deter Stink Bugs And Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Fresh

Stink bugs may be harmless to humans and pets, but that doesn't mean they belong in your kitchen. These fairly innocuous shield-shaped little critters emit an extremely unpleasant odor in self-defense, including when they're crushed, meaning simply killing them isn't an option unless you want your cooking space to smell like a mix of sulfur and rotten meat. The best way to keep them out of your kitchen is to make it the last place they'd want to be.

Ironically enough, this is fairly simple to do with scent, particularly one that's pleasant to most humans but (literally) repellent to stink bugs: peppermint essential oil. Made by steam distilling the aromatic leaves, this oil is extremely concentrated with a strong scent that will make your kitchen smell minty fresh while keeping the stink bugs at bay. Incidentally, peppermint oil is also a great way to keep ants from ruining your picnic, along with many other pests.

Of course, splashing pure peppermint essential oil around your kitchen is a recipe for watery eyes and mild chemical burns on your skin. Instead, add about ¼ cup of the oil to 1 cup of water in a glass spray bottle, shake vigorously to mix, and spray it around the entry points in your kitchen, including windows, doors, and exhaust fans that lead outdoors. Spray this mixture indoors and out every few days from the time it starts to warm up in the spring until the bugs start to die off in late autumn.