Ward Off Stink Bugs Forever With The Budget-Friendly Solution Hiding In Your Pantry
Sometimes they come one by one, sometimes they come in droves: Brown, shield-shaped stink bugs. They tuck into the corners of your kitchen and pantry, carrying with them a strong smell often compared to cilantro (which certainly gives credence to Julia Child and Ina Garten's shared dislike for the herb). There is no denying it: Stink bugs are no fun to deal with and they're definitely not something you want exploring your produce and packaged goods. While you can use bug spray or hire an exterminator, there is another less expensive — and less potentially hazardous — way to deal with these funky little critters that seem plenty pleased to make themselves at home in your kitchen.
One simple way to stave off stink bugs is with strong smelling herbs, such as cinnamon, lavender, mint, and clove. Oddly enough considering their own funky reputation, stink bugs tend to not like these strong smells. While some herbs actively repel or kill stink bugs (depending on application method), the strong scents of these herbs can mask the pheromones stink bugs use to guide their fellow critters to a certain location. Simply place a combination of one or more of these plants into a small sachet bag, sock, or cheese cloth, tie it off, and hang it at entry points near your kitchen window or in your pantry shelves. This prevents stink bugs from entering. Plus, many bug-repelling herbs are inexpensive and hold their scent for long stretches, so it's also a low-cost option for those on a budget.
Other ways to stay stink bug free
While a quick fix for bug infestations is nice, it's also important to understand the root of your stink bug issue. So, what causes these critters to make their way into your kitchen? Many times, the bugs find their way in to seek refuge from colder weather. Other times, they're hot on the trail for food (your food, that is). Still, some simply wander in by accident through cracks in your wall or open windows. Which brings us to our next point: If you want to squash out the root of your stink bug problem, you should first close any cracks or holes in your home that might make it vulnerable.
If you want to further boost your bug-repelling game, you can also go beyond herbal sachets. For example, you can boil certain herbs in water, such as mint, cinnamon, and lavender, then bottle it to use as a spray on windows and around door frames. You can also use herbal essential oils dispersed in water and spray this around windows and around your pantry. If you're wanting to pull double duty, you can also use citrus peels, which deter mosquitos along with stink bugs. Plus, it's a great use for herbs that might be about to spoil. It should be noted that some herbs and essential oils can be dangerous for your furry friends; check if your chosen herbs are safe to use before applying.