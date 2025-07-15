Ward Off Stink Bugs Forever With The Budget-Friendly Solution Hiding In Your Pantry

Sometimes they come one by one, sometimes they come in droves: Brown, shield-shaped stink bugs. They tuck into the corners of your kitchen and pantry, carrying with them a strong smell often compared to cilantro (which certainly gives credence to Julia Child and Ina Garten's shared dislike for the herb). There is no denying it: Stink bugs are no fun to deal with and they're definitely not something you want exploring your produce and packaged goods. While you can use bug spray or hire an exterminator, there is another less expensive — and less potentially hazardous — way to deal with these funky little critters that seem plenty pleased to make themselves at home in your kitchen.

One simple way to stave off stink bugs is with strong smelling herbs, such as cinnamon, lavender, mint, and clove. Oddly enough considering their own funky reputation, stink bugs tend to not like these strong smells. While some herbs actively repel or kill stink bugs (depending on application method), the strong scents of these herbs can mask the pheromones stink bugs use to guide their fellow critters to a certain location. Simply place a combination of one or more of these plants into a small sachet bag, sock, or cheese cloth, tie it off, and hang it at entry points near your kitchen window or in your pantry shelves. This prevents stink bugs from entering. Plus, many bug-repelling herbs are inexpensive and hold their scent for long stretches, so it's also a low-cost option for those on a budget.