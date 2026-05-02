Lobster may now be considered a delicacy, but that wasn't always the case. There's some remarkable history behind how it went from prison food to luxury cuisine in the U.S. Today, it's become a staple of American cuisine, and it can be found in various forms on the market: fresh, frozen, pre-cooked and even canned. This, however, raises a fair point: with all the available options, does canned lobster deserve a place in your kitchen at all? We asked two experts for their thoughts.

Manuel Rodriguez, corporate director of food and beverage at Innisfree Hotels, stated in an exclusive conversation that canned lobster can shine in many recipes, particularly the ones in which it plays a supporting role. "Canned lobster can be worth buying for convenience and cost, and it's best used in dishes where it isn't the star," Rodriquez stated. Canned lobster is the ingredient that makes any meal feel luxurious.

Rima Kleiner, MS, a registered dietitian-nutritionist (RDN) and the voice behind Dish on Fish, an online platform sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NF), told Chowhound canned lobster is totally solid choice. It is, additionally, just as nutritious as fresh seafood, and packs over 20 grams of protein per 100 grams of product. "Canned lobster is worth buying for use at home as canned and pouched seafood delivers the exact same nutritional benefits as fresh varieties," she stated. This means that it isn't only nutrient-dense, but also easy to keep on hand. "Simply open, drain (if necessary) and enjoy all the omega-3s and nutrients," she continued.