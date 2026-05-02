Once You Try Melting Cauliflower, You'll Never Want It The Same Way Again

In the world of cruciferous veggies, broccoli usually gets top billing, but it's not nearly as versatile as its paler cousin: peppery, earthy cauliflower. Not only is it packed full of vitamin C and fiber, but cauliflower also rivals potatoes when it comes to making a creamy mash, and crispy cauliflower florets make the ultimate vegan Buffalo "wings." However, both of these preparation methods are fairly labor-intensive — not exactly well-suited to getting your veggies in on a busy weeknight.

That's where the melting technique that upgrades pretty much any vegetable comes into play. If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying "fondant" or "melting" potatoes, the same cooking technique works on other veggies, and it's especially delicious when applied to cauliflower. The idea is to break the cauliflower up into fairly large florets, roast until they're golden brown on the outside, then braise them in flavorful broth in the oven until the broth is absorbed and the cauliflower is lightly crisp on the outside and velvety tender on the inside.

It's true that this technique is a little time-consuming — you'll need about 30 minutes to roast the cauliflower and a further 15 to braise it — but most of that time is hands-off, freeing you up to prep lemon-roasted chicken breasts, fried fish, or even some cheesy parmesan tortellini to go with your melty star vegetable. It's also an impressive side to make for a dinner party that will allow you plenty of time to shake up cocktails and mingle with guests.