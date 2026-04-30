This Is How Long A Walmart Bakery Cake Actually Lasts, According To The Chain

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Some of Walmart's best bakery items include cakes — whether it's a store-bought chocolate cake, cheesecake, carrot cake, or another fun flavor. You don't even have to choose just one. You can find a variety with four different layers. But a few days after you bring it home, you may be wondering how long that cake even lasts — if it's better to eat it or throw it away.

According to Walmart, its bakery cakes should stay fresh for up to five days. That may depend, however, on the type of cake and how you store it. When stored in the fridge, sponge cakes can last up to seven days, while cheesecakes or cakes with cream cheese frosting may only last three to four days. Then you have cakes topped with fresh fruit that can start to mold in about three days. You have to keep an eye on it.

When you take your cake home, make sure to store it in its original, air-tight container and place it in the fridge. You can also store cakes in the freezer (like a wedding cake, for example), for up to three months, but the flavor and texture will likely dry out by then. However, you can prevent freezer burn by wrapping the cake in plastic wrap and a layer of foil before freezing. Just make sure you refrigerate it first to harden the frosting. Avoid freezing no-bake cheesecakes or fruit-topped cakes, as they won't hold up very well.