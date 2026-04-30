This Is How Long A Walmart Bakery Cake Actually Lasts, According To The Chain
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Some of Walmart's best bakery items include cakes — whether it's a store-bought chocolate cake, cheesecake, carrot cake, or another fun flavor. You don't even have to choose just one. You can find a variety with four different layers. But a few days after you bring it home, you may be wondering how long that cake even lasts — if it's better to eat it or throw it away.
According to Walmart, its bakery cakes should stay fresh for up to five days. That may depend, however, on the type of cake and how you store it. When stored in the fridge, sponge cakes can last up to seven days, while cheesecakes or cakes with cream cheese frosting may only last three to four days. Then you have cakes topped with fresh fruit that can start to mold in about three days. You have to keep an eye on it.
When you take your cake home, make sure to store it in its original, air-tight container and place it in the fridge. You can also store cakes in the freezer (like a wedding cake, for example), for up to three months, but the flavor and texture will likely dry out by then. However, you can prevent freezer burn by wrapping the cake in plastic wrap and a layer of foil before freezing. Just make sure you refrigerate it first to harden the frosting. Avoid freezing no-bake cheesecakes or fruit-topped cakes, as they won't hold up very well.
Walmart's return policy and cake ordering
Now, if you just bought a cake and it's already molding, dry, or just doesn't taste right, Walmart's return policy covers damaged and defective items. Just make sure you have your receipt and the cake in its original packaging if you purchased it in-store. If you bought it online, whether for pickup or delivery, you can start the return in the app or on the website.
Whether you need a cake for a wedding, birthday, holiday, or some other occasion, the best way to get one may be to order it ahead of time. That way, you won't pick up a cake too soon before the event. You can pick it up on the way there and have the freshest possible cake. And since you're ordering from Walmart, you know you're getting a bakery cake at a low price.
If you order a customizable cake for any event on the company's website, you have options. You can choose a sheet cake (⅛ to full), round cake, cupcake cake, heart cake, or two-tier cake. There are also some pre-made designs you can choose from, which may differ by location. Generally, everything from the flavor to the filling to the frosting is up to your discretion. And by keeping the five-day window of your cake in mind, you'll know exactly when to enjoy it or store it for later.