The Best Way To Turn Canned Mushrooms Into A Quick, Flavorful Side Dish
Over the last decade or so, the trend toward nutritional elitism has led some people to label anything but the freshest (and often most expensive) ingredients as unhealthy, especially when it comes to anything canned. The truth is, you shouldn't be afraid to add canned veggies or other ingredients to your salads, as they're packed with nutrients, have a lengthy shelf life, and taste great when given the proper treatment. This is especially true of canned mushrooms, which can quickly and easily become a delicious side dish once you show them a little bit of love.
The most important step in turning canned mushrooms into a fresh-tasting, craveable side is to eradicate that tinny flavor that so many canned foods develop. This is pretty easily done simply by draining, rinsing, and drying the mushrooms before giving them a quick saute with salt, pepper, and Julia Child's favorite ingredient for upgrading canned veggies — browned butter. These steps remove the flat-tasting salts from the canning liquid and infuse it with seasoning that allow the mushroom's natural flavors to shine.
From this point, you can use the mushrooms in a wide variety of different recipes, or zhuzh them up further with a sprinkling of fresh herbs and other seasonings to enjoy solo. Mushrooms love a sprinkle of tarragon, rosemary, and roasted garlic, which turns them into the perfect topping for steak or chicken. You can also use canned mushrooms to upgrade homemade chicken pot pie, or throw them into your favorite marinara sauce to drape over cheesy and herby tortellini.
Choosing the right canned mushrooms + delicious cooking methods
When using canned mushrooms, it's important to match the right product to the right dish or cooking technique, as this convenience food comes prepared three different ways: whole, sliced, or mixed, which means the mushrooms are in small pieces. Each style works best in different dishes. For example, roasting whole canned mushrooms in the air fryer will be much more successful than trying to roast tiny pieces, which will inevitably dry out.
Meanwhile, sliced mushrooms are the perfect easy addition to pizzas and flatbreads, omelets and frittatas, and even grinder-style sandwiches. Think giving them a quick toss together with chopped meat, green bell peppers, and onions before stuffing everything inside a toasted roll and smothering it with cheese sauce. You might also add sliced canned mushrooms to a quick beurre blanc for layering over steak, grilled chicken, or something more indulgent, like seafood ravioli.
As mentioned, whole canned mushrooms are excellent for roasting (tossed in garlic and tarragon), and make an interesting addition to mezze boards and DIY salad bars. You can also toss them into a cast iron skillet with other veggies to stuff inside wraps or add to pasta salad. Cans of mixed pieces, on the other hand, are perfect for finishing off homemade cream of mushroom soup or a stroganoff gravy. They can also be used in sandwiches, wraps, and on pizzas in a pinch — you may just need more of them to get that distinct flavor and texture.