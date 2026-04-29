The Best Way To Turn Canned Mushrooms Into A Quick, Flavorful Side Dish

Over the last decade or so, the trend toward nutritional elitism has led some people to label anything but the freshest (and often most expensive) ingredients as unhealthy, especially when it comes to anything canned. The truth is, you shouldn't be afraid to add canned veggies or other ingredients to your salads, as they're packed with nutrients, have a lengthy shelf life, and taste great when given the proper treatment. This is especially true of canned mushrooms, which can quickly and easily become a delicious side dish once you show them a little bit of love.

The most important step in turning canned mushrooms into a fresh-tasting, craveable side is to eradicate that tinny flavor that so many canned foods develop. This is pretty easily done simply by draining, rinsing, and drying the mushrooms before giving them a quick saute with salt, pepper, and Julia Child's favorite ingredient for upgrading canned veggies — browned butter. These steps remove the flat-tasting salts from the canning liquid and infuse it with seasoning that allow the mushroom's natural flavors to shine.

From this point, you can use the mushrooms in a wide variety of different recipes, or zhuzh them up further with a sprinkling of fresh herbs and other seasonings to enjoy solo. Mushrooms love a sprinkle of tarragon, rosemary, and roasted garlic, which turns them into the perfect topping for steak or chicken. You can also use canned mushrooms to upgrade homemade chicken pot pie, or throw them into your favorite marinara sauce to drape over cheesy and herby tortellini.