When it comes to cooking, Julia Child could be considered the matriarch of turning the simplest ingredients into something special. In one of her classic demonstrations on "The French Chef" show, Child demonstrates how to take pantry staples that often get overlooked, like canned carrots and mushrooms, and transform them into a delicious, flavorful addition that feels far from boring. Child starts with a simple step, draining the carrots before cooking. But instead of just tossing them straight into a dish from the can, she gives them new life by sauteing them in butter. And not just any butter bath.

She stresses that the butter must be at a proper temperature, right after the butter stops foaming and before it starts to brown. Timing is key with canned vegetables. By placing the canned vegetables into the pan of hot butter, the vegetables begin to brown and pick up a depth of flavor no vegetable could possess straight from the can. She also reveals a clever trick: Don't throw away the juice. Instead, she suggests saving it to stir into soups or sauces later. Julia Child's hacks for making the most out of humble ingredients don't end there.