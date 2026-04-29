5 Effective Ways To Remove Fishy Smells From Your Kitchen

When you're cooking seafood, you'll inevitably end up with some garbage. Even if it's just the package your fish came in, the trash that comes with cooking seafood can get super stinky, and it's impossible to get the fishy smell out of your kitchen if it's still coming out of your garbage can. Fishy smells increase as fish is exposed to oxygen, so the longer it sits in your trash can, the worse the smell is going to get. We know that it sounds simple, but it's easy to get so focused on the more complicated methods to getting the fishy smell out of your kitchen that you forget to attack one of the main sources of the problem: your trash can.

After you have finished cooking fish, take out the garbage immediately. If the fish bones or skin you're tossing are particularly stinky, you might want to seal them in another bag before putting them in the trash can so they don't stink up your outdoor trash. Be sure to fully close the lid to your trash can so that the smell doesn't permeate your outdoor space.