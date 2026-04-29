Not Le Creuset Or Staub: This Is The Best Dutch Oven On The Market, According To Consumer Reports

Ultimately, what brought the Our Place Perfect Pot into the top spot came down to how well it performed across all the tasks in Consumer Reports' tests. According to its review, the pot heated up quickly, which reduces cooking time — and it maintained a good, even heat across the base, which is something some of its competitors struggled with. The Perfect Pot also ranked high in bread baking tests by producing beautiful and evenly cooked loaves.

In the same ranking, for example, a Le Creuset pot earned lower marks in key areas such as sauce simmering. In fact, it seemed that some of the other models tended to perform well in one area but not others — Staub ranked well in cooking evenness but came in middle-ranking for bread baking — whereas the Perfect Pot ranked high in all categories.

And another standout factor was how easy it was to clean in tests. Compared to heavier and more durable models, the Perfect Pot was easier to lift and easier to scrub, too. And at just $149 on Amazon, it's a fraction of the price of some of the big names, with premium models from brands like Le Creuset and Staub often costing several hundred dollars more.