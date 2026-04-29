Not Le Creuset Or Staub: This Is The Best Dutch Oven On The Market, According To Consumer Reports
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If you've bought into the idea that buying a good Dutch oven is always a substantial investment, it's time to let that thinking shift. Consumer Reports put together a useful ranking of which Dutch ovens are worth buying; and while it still ranks the more famous names such as Le Creuset and Staub highly, its number one pick for a quality Dutch oven is surprisingly the lesser-known Our Place Perfect Pot.
In its testing, Consumer Reports rates different Dutch oven brands on a variety of factors from ease of cleaning to bread baking and how it simmers sauces. And Our Place's Perfect Pot model scored top marks across all of them, performing consistently well in every category rather than excelling in just one — which meant it outperformed pricier competitors. Plus, many cast-iron Dutch ovens can weigh anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds but the Our Place model weighs only 4.5 pounds, making it much easier to lift, move, and clean. This is no small thing especially when transferring it full or handling it over a stovetop.
Why Our Place Perfect Pot won
Ultimately, what brought the Our Place Perfect Pot into the top spot came down to how well it performed across all the tasks in Consumer Reports' tests. According to its review, the pot heated up quickly, which reduces cooking time — and it maintained a good, even heat across the base, which is something some of its competitors struggled with. The Perfect Pot also ranked high in bread baking tests by producing beautiful and evenly cooked loaves.
In the same ranking, for example, a Le Creuset pot earned lower marks in key areas such as sauce simmering. In fact, it seemed that some of the other models tended to perform well in one area but not others — Staub ranked well in cooking evenness but came in middle-ranking for bread baking — whereas the Perfect Pot ranked high in all categories.
And another standout factor was how easy it was to clean in tests. Compared to heavier and more durable models, the Perfect Pot was easier to lift and easier to scrub, too. And at just $149 on Amazon, it's a fraction of the price of some of the big names, with premium models from brands like Le Creuset and Staub often costing several hundred dollars more.
Top scores across the board but with a few trade-offs
While its strong performance explains its top ranking, nothing is perfect — there are a couple of practical annoyances that come with the Perfect Pot, all of which seem to relate to its lightweight nature. High heat seems to wear down its ceramic-based coating over time — a point that comes up in longer-term product reviews from customers as well as in CR's report — so that's something to consider before putting your Dutch oven into the oven. Both CR's testing and product reviews in general flag temperature as a weaker area compared to its otherwise strong performance. In particular, the pot's handle temperature gets far too hot, meaning you'll likely need to invest in some good oven mitts to use it.
There's a reason for this: unlike other Dutch oven brands, which typically use metal lid knobs to withstand higher oven temperatures, Our Place created a lighter, aluminum-based pot that heats faster and is meant to be better suited for everyday use. And the brand has traded off some of Dutch ovens' typical durability and hardiness in the process. This makes it a really appealing purchase for everyday cooks who prioritize lighter weight and ease of use, but if you're looking for higher heat tolerance or an heirloom-quality piece, then you may prefer a more traditional cast-iron Dutch oven.