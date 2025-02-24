The 15 Best Oven Mitts Money Can Buy
We've been burned before by a poorly made oven mitt. You know the ones — the mitts made with thin layers of cotton or polyester lining that make you feel like you're holding directly onto the pan straight out of the oven. Or maybe even worse: those with a cheap rubber grip that burn off the first time you use it — ruining both your oven mitts and your cookware. While initially inexpensive, these sad oven mitts will cost you more in the long run when you need to replace them two or three times per year.
The good news is that there are quality oven mitts out there. Oven mitts that you can use time and time again for years to come. Some are silicone, some canvas. Some are expensive, while others are surprisingly cheap. The only thing that these oven mitts have in common is that you will feel a little safer in your kitchen with one of these pairs around.
Looking at factors like ease of use, affordability, and heat resistance, we've determined the best oven mitts backed by reviews online. Ranging from $10 to $60 per pair, these are the best oven mitts that money can buy.
Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts
The Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt is one of the very best out there when it comes to heat protection. With a standard length of 14.7 inches, these oven mitts will comfortably cover your hands, wrists, and forearms from burns on a hot stove or pan.
Protective and stylish, Homwe's oven mitts come in multiple sizes and styles. If 14.7 inches is too long, the online store also offers a slightly smaller 13.7 inch mitt. While the black and red is the brand's most popular version, it also sells the same oven mitts in a variety of colors like solid black, blue, green, or yellow. Most will cost around $27 for a pair of two oven mitts.
While the Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitts take the top prize, Homwe's smaller and shorter version still works the same. These oven mitts are durable while still having a wide range of motion that makes for simple and safe use over a long period of time.
KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt
KitchenAid provides some top of the line kitchen appliances, so why should its oven mitts be any different? The KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitts are what I personally use at home — they are a reliable choice that won't break the bank at around $35 per pair.
KitchenAid's oven mitts are heat resistant up to 500 degrees. While not suitable for grilling or broiling on a high heat, they are perfect for normal everyday use with an oven or stovetop. These water-resistant mitts are also incredibly easy to clean with just a damp cloth or sponge. They are made almost entirely out of silicone, besides the micro cuff at the top of the glove. Unfortunately, these oven mitts come in only one size, which tends to be pretty large. People with smaller hands may have some difficulty grasping small objects or handles.
Still, the KitchenAid silicone oven mitts remain top tier and will match any color kitchen you may have with over 20 color options when purchasing online. Get a matching pot holder while you're at it, as they are equally as good as the oven mitts.
Big Red House Oven Mitts
You'll get the best bang for your buck with the Big Red House Silicone Oven Mitts Set. At around $20 per pair, these are one of the best options out there that still come in an affordable price.
If silicone gloves aren't your thing, your best bet is most likely the Big Red House Oven Mitts. These are one of the few mostly all-cotton oven mitts that still provide an impressive amount of heat protection up to 480 degrees. The cotton mitts are extremely comfortable, while still maintaining a good grip with rubber lining along the hands. Big Red House's oven mitts also offer more dexterity in the kitchen than their silicone counterparts, due to the flexible nature of the cotton and polyester lining.
Big Red House's oven mitts come in the standard 12.5 inches, as well as a smaller 10 inch version which is less advisable for everyday use. Despite the name, these oven mitts come in more than just red. You can also find them online in grey, black, or blue.
Williams Sonoma Ultimate Oven Mitt
There's no messing around with the Williams Sonoma Ultimate Oven Mitt, a status symbol among oven mitt enthusiasts around the globe. Not to be confused with the brand's less protective regular oven mitts, which are just okay. The most danger you will encounter with the 'Ultimate' is not realizing that you are buying a single oven mitt for $20 as opposed to a traditional pack of two.
The incredibly comfortable Williams Sonoma Ultimate Oven Mitt offers a 16-inch long, quilted cotton canvas mitt with a silicone grip. These are built to withstand heat up to 650 degrees, providing a hefty amount of heat protection that will allow you to pick up even a hot cast iron with ease. The cotton cuff makes these mitts a bit more flexible — and a lot more comfortable — than its all-silicone competitors.
The Ultimate Oven Mitt is also machine washable, which will leave them looking good as new for a long time. Williams Sonoma sells their Ultimate Oven Mitt in denim, green, or beige.
Food52 Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts
Food52's Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts are nothing short of beautiful. The often-sold-out mitts feature a symmetrical square grid along the hands — made out of silicone — for optimal appearance and functionality. The insides of the sleek cotton cuffs are a cozy quilted cotton that will have you wanting to leave your gloves on all throughout dinner.
These extra large 15-inch gloves are made even bigger by the cuff that covers almost your entire forearm — which may or may not match your preference. While they provide maximum coverage and can handle heat up to an impressive 650 degrees, Food52's gloves can also be a bit bulky to work with. The mitts are, however, machine washable which makes for an easy cleaning experience.
The Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts are often sold out and restocked online. When they are available, you can purchase a pair for $40 in light blue, green, pink, terracotta, or black directly on the Food52 website.
Carhartt WIP Canvas Oven Mitt Set
Carhartt is a clothing brand known for making workwear that keeps you warm. But can its oven mitts also keep you from getting too warm? Turns out, yes, these canvas oven mitts are both stylish and durable enough to use for everyday kitchen tasks.
The Carhartt WIP Canvas Oven Mitt Set comes in the brand's signature Hamilton brown. They are smaller than most others on this list, sizing at only 11 inches long by six inches wide. They're also the most expensive on this list, too, and will set you back $60 per pair. If you don't mind paying a little extra for a name brand pair of mitts, Carhartt's will leave you feeling like you're cooking in the great outdoors.
These are a solid and durable option for an all-cotton pair of oven mitts. While not as heat resistant as a pair of silicone gloves, Carhartt offers a stylish and small pair of oven mitts great for anyone who already loves the brand.
OXO Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt
OXO kept people with small hands in mind when it developed the Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt. While many of the greats on this list struggle with being a tad too long, OXO's fit just right.
These smaller oven mitts allow for increased handling and flexibility around the kitchen, allowing you to grab hot items of various sizes. They're perfect for people with limited kitchen space, and the heat resistance is no joke on these machine washable mitts. All around, they are some of the best available on the market. The same can be said for the OXO silicone pot holders ,if you're looking to get a matching set.
The OXO Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt comes most popularly online as a single mitt in either red, black, or white for $17. You can also opt to purchase the pair for $34 in the signature red.
Gorilla Grip Soft Silicone Oven Mitts
The Gorilla Grip Soft Silicone Oven Mitts are a popular and affordable online pick. They are also customizable to fit your personal style and preference.
Gorilla Grips sells its oven mitts in two sizes — either 12.5 inches long or 14.5 inches long. The difference comes in the size of the silicone cuff, which, like the rest of the gloves, are covered in a hexagonal pattern that allows for a sturdy grip on any hot pot or pan. The 12.5 inch variation will only cost you $16, while the 14.5 inch glove is only slightly more expensive at $20. Both sizes come in a plethora of colors such as pink, blue, red, or hunter green.
These thick oven mitts are covered in silicone and lined with cotton. They can handle heat up to 484 degrees, which is more than hot enough for any cooking or baking needs. The silicone means that they are also hand wash only, which is important to do with Gorilla Grip as grease and grime can easily get caught within the small hexagonal divots along the gloves.
GIR Premium Silicone Oven Mitts
The GIR Premium Silicone Oven Mitt is extra long and extra pretty. These stylish gloves come in a powder red or slate blue and feature a sleek cotton cuff that covers most of your forearms for increased protection.
These gloves are extra long and take some getting used to, especially for people with smaller hands who may have some difficulty navigating around the kitchen with them on. At 13 inches, though, they certainly aren't the longest on this list despite being quite bulky.
A red pair of GIR's Premium Silicone Oven Mitts cost around $25. The blue pair is slightly more expensive at around $30. The cuff on this variation has more of a denim look and feel, despite being made out of the same 100% cotton. Conflicting information claims that these mitts are machine washable while also being hand-wash only. Stay on the safe side and clean these silicone mitts in the sink or with a damp cloth. The straight ridges along the gloves make them a breeze to clean.
Grill Armor Gloves
While they don't look like much, the Grill Armor Gloves provide as much heat protection as your hands can get. Designed for grilling or cooking on a fire pit, you can handle extremely hot objects with ease using these fingered gloves.
Grill Armor Gloves are made out of silicone and aramid — a synthetic and heat-resistant fiber — allowing you to come into contact with heat up to an incredible 932 degrees. The individual fingers also allow for maximum dexterity that a mitten just can't provide. The gloves are also machine washable for easy clean up.
The standard, one size fits most Grill Armor Glove is 10 inches in length and comes in a variety of colors like grey, red, yellow, orange, or glow in the dark green. These $30 gloves typically leave most of your wrist exposed as opposed to the brand's extra long cuff version, which adds a couple extra inches of protection to your lower forearm for just a couple extra dollars. Splurge on the $32 pair of extra long gloves if you plan on using these over an open flame.
Comsmart BBQ Gloves
Comsmart BBQ Gloves have a unique, stretchy cuff that tightly hugs your wrists and forearms and prevents them from getting singed by any heat source. The hand portion of these gloves are extremely protective as well, and are advertised as having an instant heat resistance of up to 1472 degrees.
What that means is that these gloves can basically handle anything other than an open flame — but only very temporarily. While the Comsmart BBQ Gloves offer incredible instant heat protection, they don't perform as well as competitors with prolonged contact to extreme heat. Granted, these gloves can still easily handle anything in a kitchen.
Perfect for people with large or deep ovens due to the glove's extra long cuffs, the Comsmart BBQ Gloves are also an affordable option compared to its competitors. For just $10 you can grab a pair of these machine washable gloves in red, purple, or another one of their many colors. Since they are one size fits most, opt for the long 13.78 inch version for optimal protection while grilling. The hand is the same size for both sizes, but the long glove gives you an extra two inches of forearm protection.
Artisan Smoker Heat Resistant Gloves
These heavy duty Artisan Smoker Heat Resistant Gloves are waterproof, which is crucial when working on a smoker or a BBQ grill outside. While a mitt this hefty isn't necessary in the kitchen, these are the best gloves to have for any aspiring BBQ master.
Grease won't be an issue for these durable gloves either, as they are made with an oil and stain resistant neoprene rubber that can withstand heat up to 932 degrees. While they are hand wash only, these gloves are still very simple to clean in the sink using just warm water and soap. The inside of the gloves are crafted from a double layer of cotton to allow these extra large gloves to fit comfortably.
Measuring 17 inches from finger tip to cuff, the Artisan Smoker Heat Resistant Gloves cover nearly all the way to the elbow to ensure you won't get burned. A pair of these no-frills, heavy duty gloves cost around $32, but are a must buy before your next big BBQ.
Sungwoo Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts
Sungwoo Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts are stylish and affordable at just $15 per pair. These traditional oven mitts work both on the stove and on the grill, and are able to withstand heat up to 500 degrees.
Sungwoo's oven mitts are made with a silicone grip and a polyester and cotton lining. The blend of fabrics allow these gloves to sell for cheaper than some of their all-cotton competitors while providing just as much safety. Though they are certainly on the longer side at 14.6 inches, these mitts are perfect for people with smaller hands due to their reduced width. These measure around 6.3 inches wide as opposed to the standard 7 inches with most of the other entries on our list. The hand portion of these gloves are also disproportionately small compared to the cuff. Sungwoo also provides a version with a smaller cuff at 13.8 inches, which, admittedly, doesn't make much of a difference.
The Ove Glove
These as-seen-on-TV gloves don't necessarily look like they provide a lot of protection, but looks can be deceiving. The Ove Glove is reportedly made of a flame resistant material that's also used by firefighters to allow these gloves to withstand heat up to 540 degrees. The five finger design and silicone lined exterior also allows for maximum dexterity handling heavy pots and pans in the kitchen.
The Ove Glove, though tiny at just 10 inches, is durable and will last for years. They are machine washable, but should absolutely never be wet while using them around hot surfaces. The versatility and durability of the Ove Glove makes it an excellent choice for people who are constantly multitasking in the kitchen. At $21 for a pair, The Ove Glove is another affordable option to use in the kitchen or wherever you may need. The multipurpose nature of these gloves also make them one of the best of the best on our list.
Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts
If you want to bring some whimsy to your kitchen, or your sous chef happens to be a little one who likes to have fun while cooking, the Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts might be your move. These oven mitts might not be the best with extremely high heat, but they are the best for making sweet family memories.
Fred & Friends Bear Hands Oven Mitts are made out of a fuzzy cotton with silicone finger and palm prints. They are heat resistant enough to handle everyday kitchen tasks and hot pots and pans from the oven, but are not recommended for broiling or grilling. It is also advisable to hand wash these oven mitts as opposed to throwing them in the wash.
These Fred & Friends Bear Hand Oven Mitts cost around $20 for a pair, and also come in the slightly more expensive but equally as cute Polar Bear fit for $25. Perfect for yourself, your child, or a friend having a housewarming — these oven mitts are certainly ones that you won't forget anytime soon.