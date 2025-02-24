The 15 Best Oven Mitts Money Can Buy

We've been burned before by a poorly made oven mitt. You know the ones — the mitts made with thin layers of cotton or polyester lining that make you feel like you're holding directly onto the pan straight out of the oven. Or maybe even worse: those with a cheap rubber grip that burn off the first time you use it — ruining both your oven mitts and your cookware. While initially inexpensive, these sad oven mitts will cost you more in the long run when you need to replace them two or three times per year.

The good news is that there are quality oven mitts out there. Oven mitts that you can use time and time again for years to come. Some are silicone, some canvas. Some are expensive, while others are surprisingly cheap. The only thing that these oven mitts have in common is that you will feel a little safer in your kitchen with one of these pairs around.

Looking at factors like ease of use, affordability, and heat resistance, we've determined the best oven mitts backed by reviews online. Ranging from $10 to $60 per pair, these are the best oven mitts that money can buy.