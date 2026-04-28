The Only Butter Brand Bobby Flay Trusts (And We Totally Get Why)
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If you love cooking with butter, using the right kind can truly make a difference. Whether you like salted or unsalted, there are plenty of brands to choose from at your grocery store. However, for Bobby Flay, there's only one that's fit for his shopping cart. In an interview with Allrecipes, he said that he sticks to Kerrygold because of its deliciously grassy flavor.
And the Food Network chef isn't alone: We ranked the brand No. 1 in our own taste test of store-bought butters. Kerrygold's roots date back to 1962. The company uses milk from grass-fed cows in Ireland, which gives its butter a rich, clean taste and golden-yellow color, and it has a creamy smoothness that adds a luxurious taste and silkiness to your dish. Flay opts for the unsalted version, but Kerrygold produces several varieties, including flavored and reduced-fat options. Flay uses Kerrygold for everything from scrambled eggs to pies, cobblers, and even compound butters like the triple chile butter he serves with gochujang-glazed porterhouse steak from his book "Bobby Flay: Chapter One." It seems that if you want to cook like Flay, adding some Kerrygold to your fridge is a good place to start.
What makes Kerrygold better than the rest?
Kerrygold might be Bobby Flay's favorite butter, but he joins a chorus of other shoppers who rave about it — not only for its delicious taste, but also its incredibly creamy texture. So, what makes this stuff so lauded? For starters, Kerrygold's butter-making process begins on Irish farms, although the brand itself did not originate in Ireland. Due to the island nation's wet climate, the country's grass is fresh, sweet, and green for much of the year. This helps the cows to produce better-tasting milk, which contributes to the butter's rich flavor and vibrant color. Kerrygold's butters are also made with simple ingredients — just pasteurized cream and salt. Its richness is due to its 82% butterfat content — the European standard, which is 2% higher than that of standard American butter. As a backup, Flay also shouts out Plugra, which was similarly the No. 2 pick in our ranking.
You may not have put much thought into the butter you've been buying. Flay, meanwhile, clearly thinks it's important. Kerrygold may be more expensive than many generic brands at over $5 for a two-pack compared to Great Value's similar pack for under $2 — but considering he calls it his go-to butter, it seems worth the price.