The Only Butter Brand Bobby Flay Trusts (And We Totally Get Why)

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If you love cooking with butter, using the right kind can truly make a difference. Whether you like salted or unsalted, there are plenty of brands to choose from at your grocery store. However, for Bobby Flay, there's only one that's fit for his shopping cart. In an interview with Allrecipes, he said that he sticks to Kerrygold because of its deliciously grassy flavor.

And the Food Network chef isn't alone: We ranked the brand No. 1 in our own taste test of store-bought butters. Kerrygold's roots date back to 1962. The company uses milk from grass-fed cows in Ireland, which gives its butter a rich, clean taste and golden-yellow color, and it has a creamy smoothness that adds a luxurious taste and silkiness to your dish. Flay opts for the unsalted version, but Kerrygold produces several varieties, including flavored and reduced-fat options. Flay uses Kerrygold for everything from scrambled eggs to pies, cobblers, and even compound butters like the triple chile butter he serves with gochujang-glazed porterhouse steak from his book "Bobby Flay: Chapter One." It seems that if you want to cook like Flay, adding some Kerrygold to your fridge is a good place to start.