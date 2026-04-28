For Sticky And Flavorful Slow Cooker Meatballs, Grab A Can Of This Soda

A slow cooker is always the way to go for an easy set-it-and-forget-it meal. Whether you're using it for a simple dinner or for trying out unusual slow cooker recipes, this cooking gadget is always reliable. Meatballs are a classic crock pot staple, and if you're in need of a creative recipe, there's one soda you need to add to them. Coca-Cola may be delicious as a beverage, but it also makes the perfect ingredient for sticky, glossy, and tasty meatballs.

Coca-Cola isn't an uncommon ingredient in cooking — it gives meat a slightly sweet taste, and it's even great for adding flavor to a pot roast. When added to meatballs, the soda gives them a rich sweet-savory flavor, and it turns into a sticky sauce as it reduces. To make the most of this trick, take one can of Coca-Cola and use it with frozen meatballs (so they can withstand the long cook time), and a barbecue sauce of your choice (besides adding flavor, the sauce helps the soda turn into a thicker glaze). For the best results and flavor, a regular can of Coke is recommended. Then, add your ingredients to the slow cooker and let them cook on low for up to four hours, or up to three hours if it's on high. When they are ready to eat, the final result is a batch of caramelized meatballs that have the perfect sticky coating.