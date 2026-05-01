These Tyson Frozen Burgers Are Like Burger King, 'But Better,' According To Amazon Shoppers
When the warm weather rolls around and grilling season is back in full swing, it's a good time to sear juicy burgers on the barbecue. There are many tips that can help you grill like a pro, however, to make your grilling experience even easier, Tyson has frozen burgers that people claim taste like they're fresh out of Burger King. Tyson is America's largest meat processing company, and owns popular brands such as Ball Park, Jimmy Dean, and more. While it has many great products, The Ball Park Frozen Beef Patties are a must to stock up on, per shoppers.
The Ball Park patties are fully cooked 100% beef burgers that are seasoned and ready to heat. Grilling may be the desired cooking option for a summertime barbecue and Memorial Day gatherings, but you could also cook these burgers in the oven, on the griddle, pan, or a flat grill. According to Amazon shoppers, these patties are the real deal. As one review wrote, "Heats up quick in the microwave and tastes like I got it at Burger King for a lot less money!" You can find a 6-pack for under $13, and many people say these patties come out juicy and flavorful considering they are frozen. Seems like Burger King has a worthy alternative that can be prepared at home.
How Ball Park burgers compare to Burger King's
Burger King has a number of delicious burgers to try, and the chain is known for making burgers that taste fresh and delicious. However, Ball Park patties make for quite the tasty burger as well, and shoppers attest that they're the closest thing to getting Burger King at home (one Amazon review noted that these patties are pretty close to the Whopper). In terms of flavor, these burgers have that nice charred taste that makes them comparable to Burger King's flame-grilled patties.
As for the price, a simple hamburger at Burger King will cost you around $2.59, and even more if you want a Whopper or any additions. Ball Park's patties are slightly cheaper, easy to heat and add to a burger with toppings of your choice, and taste just as good, if not better. One Amazon shopper claimed, "I don't need to order Carls Jr. or Burger King anymore ... These are by far the BEST non-restaurant burger patties I've EVER had."
Whether you need burgers for your upcoming picnics or just want to have some in your freezer, Ball Park is a worthy option. However, be aware these burgers can be tough to get your hands on as they are often out of stock. Keep an eye out for them and grab a bag (or two) when you can.