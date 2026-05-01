These Tyson Frozen Burgers Are Like Burger King, 'But Better,' According To Amazon Shoppers

Burger King has a number of delicious burgers to try, and the chain is known for making burgers that taste fresh and delicious. However, Ball Park patties make for quite the tasty burger as well, and shoppers attest that they're the closest thing to getting Burger King at home (one Amazon review noted that these patties are pretty close to the Whopper). In terms of flavor, these burgers have that nice charred taste that makes them comparable to Burger King's flame-grilled patties.

As for the price, a simple hamburger at Burger King will cost you around $2.59, and even more if you want a Whopper or any additions. Ball Park's patties are slightly cheaper, easy to heat and add to a burger with toppings of your choice, and taste just as good, if not better. One Amazon shopper claimed, "I don't need to order Carls Jr. or Burger King anymore ... These are by far the BEST non-restaurant burger patties I've EVER had."

Whether you need burgers for your upcoming picnics or just want to have some in your freezer, Ball Park is a worthy option. However, be aware these burgers can be tough to get your hands on as they are often out of stock. Keep an eye out for them and grab a bag (or two) when you can.