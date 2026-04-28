Why Does My Dishwasher Smell?: 4 Issues Contributing To Unpleasant Odors

Everyone wants a kitchen that is free from off-putting smells — and often, you need to do extra work to keep that goal intact. When your dishwasher is at the heart of the bad odors in your space, it might be difficult to get to the root of the problem. The three-month dishwasher habit is one way to keep things spick and span, as well as keeping in mind the 13 mistakes that you want to avoid when loading the dishwasher – but sometimes, the answer to the odor isn't always obvious.

We hate to say it, but simply airing out the machine isn't always going to solve the issue. Whether the smell comes from food stuck in the pipes, neglect from an old dishwasher, or something slightly more complicated like poor drainage, you want to pay close attention to get your kitchen smelling fresh again. Here are four issues that may be adding to the poor smell and how to deal with them.