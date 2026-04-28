Never Break A Nail Opening Can Tabs Again — Just Grab A Tool Already In Your Kitchen

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Pull-tab cans are definitely more convenient than those that need a can opener, and they're a clear step forward from how people used to open canned food. All you need to do is simply grab the tab, lift, and pull. Et voila! An open can. Or so it would seem. For some, however, pull tab cans can be nigh on impossible to open without issues. For those with short nails, getting a grip of the tab can be difficult, while people with longer nails may steer clear of them altogether to avoid the risk of breakage. And those with limited dexterity can also find issues with opening that supposedly convenient tab. Luckily, there is a solution for your can-opening woes, and you likely already have it in your kitchen.

The spoon, humble scooper of ice cream, cereal, soup, and sauces, is just the thing to open your pull-tab cans in a jiffy. Simply move the flat end handle of your spoon under the lip of the tab and tilt the spoon to lift the handle. Once the pull tab has been lifted and the edge has curled up, pull the handle so that the base of the spoon presses against the pull tab. This should give your spoon the torque and leverage needed to fully peel off the can top without risk of nail breakage or a cut from the sharp lip of the can. And if you're having trouble getting a handle on this trick, no worries, as there are plenty of tutorials online to help execute this hack (like this one from TikTok). While this hack only works on pull tab cans, there are many hacks and tricks for opening other types of cans.