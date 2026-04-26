This Upscale Steakhouse Might Be Known For Its Aged Ribeye, But Diners Have Mixed Opinions

While the term "upscale steakhouse" might seem a little redundant, chains like Texas Roadhouse have proven that you can still get a tasty hunk of meat without taking out a second mortgage. But one higher-end spot has customers split: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. The restaurant presents itself as a premium chophouse. It has a dress code. The menu hits all the right chords, including hot and cold seafood options like tuna sashimi, jumbo lump crab cakes, and some of the best fried calamari from a chain you can find.

When it comes to the steaks – all of which are Prime graded – ribeyes are popular among the robust selection. Besides wet-aged boneless and bone-in versions of the cut, including a massive 32-ounce tomahawk, Del Frisco's offers a 16-ounce 45-day, dry-aged ribeye — served whole or sliced to share. This latter offering is especially divisive. One fan on Tripadvisor says, "It is a total experience for your taste buds," but other diners online complain of receiving cold meat and a lack of dry-aged flavor.

Many customer complaints also call out the pricing relative to the quality. The cheapest cut on the menu is the 8-ounce filet mignon for $68. Del Frisco's prices certainly showcase the chain's confidence in its ribeyes, as the 16-ounce wet-aged version costs $72, the 22-ounce bone-in version will set you back $97, and that 45-day, dry-aged ribeye — the star of the show — is "market price" (MP), so you'll have to ask your server how much it costs when you visit (in April 2026, it was $110, or just under $7 per ounce).