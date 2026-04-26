This Upscale Steakhouse Might Be Known For Its Aged Ribeye, But Diners Have Mixed Opinions
While the term "upscale steakhouse" might seem a little redundant, chains like Texas Roadhouse have proven that you can still get a tasty hunk of meat without taking out a second mortgage. But one higher-end spot has customers split: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. The restaurant presents itself as a premium chophouse. It has a dress code. The menu hits all the right chords, including hot and cold seafood options like tuna sashimi, jumbo lump crab cakes, and some of the best fried calamari from a chain you can find.
When it comes to the steaks – all of which are Prime graded – ribeyes are popular among the robust selection. Besides wet-aged boneless and bone-in versions of the cut, including a massive 32-ounce tomahawk, Del Frisco's offers a 16-ounce 45-day, dry-aged ribeye — served whole or sliced to share. This latter offering is especially divisive. One fan on Tripadvisor says, "It is a total experience for your taste buds," but other diners online complain of receiving cold meat and a lack of dry-aged flavor.
Many customer complaints also call out the pricing relative to the quality. The cheapest cut on the menu is the 8-ounce filet mignon for $68. Del Frisco's prices certainly showcase the chain's confidence in its ribeyes, as the 16-ounce wet-aged version costs $72, the 22-ounce bone-in version will set you back $97, and that 45-day, dry-aged ribeye — the star of the show — is "market price" (MP), so you'll have to ask your server how much it costs when you visit (in April 2026, it was $110, or just under $7 per ounce).
Is Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse worth the cost? It depends on who you ask
Beyond having a wide range of opinions about its aged steaks, customers seem to be split on the Del Frisco's experience more generally, too. "I was unimpressed with [the] food," writes one customer on Tripadvisor, whose experience was soured by "gritty and sour" seasoning on their steak. A Redditor, complaining of their time at the Boston location, wrote, "Everything was completely overseasoned, and they didn't get a single temperature right for any of the steaks we ordered." That theme continues on Yelp: "Steaks were not amazing for the price, and several of our steaks were just not cooked right."
But it's not all bad when it comes to customer sentiment. A Yelp reviewer writes that "I haven't tried all of the different cuts here, but I've had a few — and the bone-in ribeye tops the list for me." And one Redditor calls it "the best steakhouse in Manhattan," — a bold claim considering the glut of high-end steakhouses that serve great ribeyes in New York City, from stalwarts like Peter Luger and Delmonico's to newer entrants like Cuerno.
With prices being what they are these days, you want to be sure you're getting an excellent-quality meal when ordering an expensive ribeye. Our advice? If you're thinking about visiting Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, it's probably worth researching the specific location you're visiting to see what others have said about their recent experiences.