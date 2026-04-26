This Is One Of The Cheapest Deals You Can Get At McDonald's In 2026 So Far

We've all been feeling the pressure from rising food costs at the grocery store and in restaurants. Prices for all food (grocery and restaurant) are expected to increase by nearly 3% in 2026, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fortunately, at least for fast food, you can still get a good deal. In January of 2025, McDonald's launched a $5 meal deal to drive sales by targeting those of us looking for a bargain. Though the price does vary according to the location, with some McDonald's charging $6 for the meal deal.

It comes with your choice of a McChicken sandwich or a McDouble burger (which we ranked middle of the pack in our ranking), a small fry, 4-piece chicken nuggets with sauce, and a small soda, sweet tea, or coffee. That's a good amount of food that should leave you feeling full for $5 to $6. Getting a decent-sized meal for less than $10 is difficult to find these days. Half that? Such a steal.

It's not the healthiest meal out there, but it is one of the cheapest deals you can get just about anywhere. McDonald's value menus have changed over the years, but deals like this are part of its ongoing effort to keep budget-friendly options on the menu.