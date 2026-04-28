Why Julia Child Suggested Storing Onions In Pantyhose

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Julia Child is a towering figure in the world of home cookery. Not only was she a prolific cookbook author, having published more than 15 in her lifetime, but she introduced millions of Americans to French cuisine in the classic PBS show "The French Chef." Whether outlining the steps to a making a luxurious boeuf bourguignon, or detailing the ideal process by which to make a perfect boiled egg, Child could always be trusted to give sage and unpretentious cooking advice. All of this to say, when we can nab a small bit of Child wisdom, we take it. Luckily, thanks to Nancy Berde Varr, a former executive chef for Child, we have yet another nugget of Child's kitchen genius. This time, the tip isn't about cooking, but food storage.

In her 2008 book "Backstage with Julia" Berde Varr revealed Julia Child's perfect tip for keeping onions fresh. Rather than storing onions in, say, a bowl, Child preferred to put her onions in, well, pantyhose. Then, Child would hang her onions in a dark, cool place, such as a basement. This storage method lets your onions breathe, preventing unwanted moisture from spoiling your alliums while also saving counter space, which is always a plus.