Why Julia Child Suggested Storing Onions In Pantyhose
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Julia Child is a towering figure in the world of home cookery. Not only was she a prolific cookbook author, having published more than 15 in her lifetime, but she introduced millions of Americans to French cuisine in the classic PBS show "The French Chef." Whether outlining the steps to a making a luxurious boeuf bourguignon, or detailing the ideal process by which to make a perfect boiled egg, Child could always be trusted to give sage and unpretentious cooking advice. All of this to say, when we can nab a small bit of Child wisdom, we take it. Luckily, thanks to Nancy Berde Varr, a former executive chef for Child, we have yet another nugget of Child's kitchen genius. This time, the tip isn't about cooking, but food storage.
In her 2008 book "Backstage with Julia" Berde Varr revealed Julia Child's perfect tip for keeping onions fresh. Rather than storing onions in, say, a bowl, Child preferred to put her onions in, well, pantyhose. Then, Child would hang her onions in a dark, cool place, such as a basement. This storage method lets your onions breathe, preventing unwanted moisture from spoiling your alliums while also saving counter space, which is always a plus.
More ways to keep your onions
There are a few tips when storing your onions like Julia Child (which is to say, in pantyhose). For starters, use new stockings to avoid any reduction in stretch. Additionally, instead of piling your onions in all at once, add them one at a time and knot the fabric between each onion to create a separated stack of them. Then, you can work your way from the bottom up, cutting out the onions you need and disposing of the stocking once you've run out.
You should also use nylon stockings, rather than cotton-based, since nylon doesn't hold on to moisture as cotton does; less moisture means a lower chance of spoilage or mold. Hang in a pantry, basement, or away from other produce items to extend shelf life. It's especially important to keep them as far as possible from potatoes or apples since they can spoil faster than usual. It's a much better option than storing your onions in the fridge, which can compromise your onion's texture. You can also use this storage hack for garlic, by the way. So, go ahead and grab a L'egg.