Why Some Kirkland Products Are Cobranded With Big-Name Companies

There are so many reasons to look forward to a trip to Costco, but it's arguable that the biggest draw is its in-house brand, Kirkland Signature. From chocolate-covered nuts to mega packs of toilet paper, people can't seem to get enough of the private label, which brings in a staggering ​​$56 billion per year.

Most Kirkland products are made by other companies and packaged without the brand name through a system known as white labeling. There are other products, however, that are cobranded with both the original manufacturer as well as Kirkland Signature's logo. It might seem a little random that some products are labeled this way and others not, but there's a method to the madness. We spoke to two industry experts for some insight into Costco's white labeling decisions: Jason Vaught, director of content and marketing at SmashBrand, and Clay Cary, senior trends analyst and finance expert at CouponFollow. Spoiler alert: It has a lot to do with persuading customers that they're getting a premium product without the premium cost.

"Costco's entire model is based on the trust and confidence that members have in making purchases before placing an entire 48-count box of product into their shopping cart," explained Vaught. His brand strategy and testing firm focuses on consumer packaged goods, and at one point represented a supplement brand that partnered with Costco, which gave him an inside look at the pros and cons of cobranding. "A trusted name on the packaging builds member confidence faster and drives repeat bulk purchases," he said.