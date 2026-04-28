How To Order A Gorilla-Style Burger At In-N-Out
In-N-Out has a number of ways you can enjoy your burger — from a classic cheeseburger to a sandwich with four stacked beef patties to the Animal Style Burger (which has a funny origin story). Even though there's already a secret menu at In-N-Out with tasty (and not so tasty) options, customers have found a new ordering hack to truly make the most out of your meal. What's being referred to as the Gorilla-style burger involves adding just about everything you could think of to your sandwich.
The Gorilla-style burger isn't actually available on the menu (or the secret menu, so you won't be able to ask for it either), but this sandwich is a spin on the well-known (though unofficial) burger hack called Monkey style, which involves taking a burger and adding Animal Style fries inside. To get a Gorilla-style burger, you need to order a burger, Animal Style fries, and a Flying Dutchman, a burger with whole grilled onions as the buns — then put them all together yourself. To assemble, take your Animal Style fries and put them inside your burger, then add the Flying Dutchman on top of that. To take it a step further, you can even add extra spread to finish it off. The end result will be mouthwatering.
Is putting together a Gorilla-style burger worth it?
The Gorilla-style burger may not be a true menu item, but customers say this hack is a must-try. While it may be quite the messy order, some believe the mess is worth it for the flavor. However, others may argue that there is such a thing as too many toppings on a burger, and that this hack may be a burger overload. As one YouTube commenter wrote, "I would've had 100 napkins by bite two." Plus, this burger will likely cost you more than your typical order. Ordering a Flying Dutchman, a burger (specifically a Double Double, as some customers do with this hack), and Animal Style fries will cost you around $11 (though prices can vary). If you don't want to spend that much to assemble one burger, you may be better off just ordering the Animal Style burger for about $5 instead.
When it comes to burgers, some people believe the bigger the better. The Gorilla-style hack isn't a great burger to eat on the go, but it could be worth indulging in once or twice. It may seem like an excessive order, but it will for sure be delicious — just make sure you have some extra napkins.