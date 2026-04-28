How To Order A Gorilla-Style Burger At In-N-Out

In-N-Out has a number of ways you can enjoy your burger — from a classic cheeseburger to a sandwich with four stacked beef patties to the Animal Style Burger (which has a funny origin story). Even though there's already a secret menu at In-N-Out with tasty (and not so tasty) options, customers have found a new ordering hack to truly make the most out of your meal. What's being referred to as the Gorilla-style burger involves adding just about everything you could think of to your sandwich.

The Gorilla-style burger isn't actually available on the menu (or the secret menu, so you won't be able to ask for it either), but this sandwich is a spin on the well-known (though unofficial) burger hack called Monkey style, which involves taking a burger and adding Animal Style fries inside. To get a Gorilla-style burger, you need to order a burger, Animal Style fries, and a Flying Dutchman, a burger with whole grilled onions as the buns — then put them all together yourself. To assemble, take your Animal Style fries and put them inside your burger, then add the Flying Dutchman on top of that. To take it a step further, you can even add extra spread to finish it off. The end result will be mouthwatering.