Does Olive Garden Limit How Much Parmesan Cheese You Can Get?

On a Reddit thread for Olive Garden employees, one server quoted the 2004 movie "Mean Girls" in talking about the Parmesan limit: "The limit does not exist." This is a nod to the fact they are expected to keep grating until the guest says so. And in the same thread, perhaps not so surprisingly, another server shared that they've shredded three whole blocks of Parmesan for one customer, while their boyfriend has apparently shredded four. Comments from users on Facebook mention someone who asked for 26 whole blocks in one sitting, and a Newsweek report described a diner who let the grating go on for so long that the server ran out of cheese and had to go get more. Despite the fact that Olive Garden's Parmesan blocks (which may not even be Parmesan at all) are not the full-size blocks you'll find in the supermarket, we certainly hope these extremely cheesy moments aren't too common.

After all, at a certain point, the situation starts affecting other things. As one employee explained on Reddit, the limit is "until it limits the server's job... I can't be there for 10+ mins." So it's much more of a human limit than it is a rule. And it will come up eventually because the servers have a lot on their plates (pun intended) between juggling multiple customers and the steady flow of food coming from the kitchen. Most of the time, it probably never gets as far as the server having to be the one to call it, but clearly, sometimes it does. And, in a restaurant that is built on the back of America's love for abundance, that might be the closest thing Olive Garden has to a limit.