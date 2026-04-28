Head To Wegmans For This Fresh Bakery Treat That Shoppers Are In Love With

From its toothsome streusel topping to its moist crumbs, coffee cake makes a perfectly satisfying breakfast. (Just make sure you serve it alongside your favorite cup of coffee, as coffee cake doesn't contain any caffeine itself!) There are a variety of packaged coffee cakes available on the market — some better than others — but if you're serving coffee cake at a brunch-like gathering, you might want to step it up a notch. One option, of course, would be to make your own from scratch. But another middle-ground option would be to purchase one from your local supermarket's bakery section (as opposed to from the pre-packaged product section alongside other Hostess products, for example). If you're lucky enough to live in one of the nine states with a Wegmans (or D.C.), that might where you want to start your search: The store's cinnamon swirl coffee cake has an impressive 4.9-star rating based on customer reviews.

The 26-ounce cake is described on the Wegmans website as "a soft, moist, Bundt-style coffee cake with swirls of cinnamon and delicious whole grain cinnamon streusel." It currently costs about $14 per cake. According to reviews, it delivers on both flavor and texture. "Bought it for a niece who came to visit," wrote one happy customer in a review on the Wegmans site. "She absolutely loved it. She had it every morning with coffee and took the remaining cake home with her!" One savvy consumer wrote in a review that they freeze slices of the cake so it's readily available when they want it — and this method keeps it fresh-tasting for weeks.