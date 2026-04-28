Head To Wegmans For This Fresh Bakery Treat That Shoppers Are In Love With
From its toothsome streusel topping to its moist crumbs, coffee cake makes a perfectly satisfying breakfast. (Just make sure you serve it alongside your favorite cup of coffee, as coffee cake doesn't contain any caffeine itself!) There are a variety of packaged coffee cakes available on the market — some better than others — but if you're serving coffee cake at a brunch-like gathering, you might want to step it up a notch. One option, of course, would be to make your own from scratch. But another middle-ground option would be to purchase one from your local supermarket's bakery section (as opposed to from the pre-packaged product section alongside other Hostess products, for example). If you're lucky enough to live in one of the nine states with a Wegmans (or D.C.), that might where you want to start your search: The store's cinnamon swirl coffee cake has an impressive 4.9-star rating based on customer reviews.
The 26-ounce cake is described on the Wegmans website as "a soft, moist, Bundt-style coffee cake with swirls of cinnamon and delicious whole grain cinnamon streusel." It currently costs about $14 per cake. According to reviews, it delivers on both flavor and texture. "Bought it for a niece who came to visit," wrote one happy customer in a review on the Wegmans site. "She absolutely loved it. She had it every morning with coffee and took the remaining cake home with her!" One savvy consumer wrote in a review that they freeze slices of the cake so it's readily available when they want it — and this method keeps it fresh-tasting for weeks.
Comparable Wegmans baked goods
Wegmans also sells a half portion of the coffee cake. Interestingly, although the full-sized cinnamon swirl coffee cake has rave reviews, the half portion has much more mixed reviews — a 3.7 star rating. While some reviewers still find the cake delicious and comparable to homemade coffee cake, several found it to be on the dry side. Perhaps this has something to do with the cake being cut in half.
Wegmans also sells other flavors of coffee cake, including lemon, blueberry cinnamon, triple chocolate, and a newer variety, banana walnut. Of all the options, the cinnamon swirl seems to be the standout. However, several customers appreciated the lemon cake's balance of sweet and tangy. The triple chocolate has solid reviews as well — 4.5 stars — with one reviewer on the Wegmans website calling it the "cake of my dreams." If you're a chocoholic, this may be the cake for you — although it may not be as reliably available as the cinnamon swirl. If you do manage to get one in your cart, consider heating it briefly in the microwave before serving, possibly accompanied by a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream.