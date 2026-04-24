Baseball Fans Complain That These 5 MLB Stadiums Have Some Of The Most Expensive Beer

While football might be America's favorite sport, it's hard to beat Major League Baseball's history and traditions. Professional baseball in the United States originated in Cincinnati in 1869, and it's been going strong ever since. MLB fans flock to see their favorite teams and munch on some of those stadiums' unique hot dogs — sometimes to the detriment of their bank accounts.

The hard truth is that attending an MLB game is quite expensive. And while the tickets are one thing, it's the concessions that can really catch fans off guard. Don't get us wrong, some stadiums offer incredibly tasty food, but it doesn't come cheap. That brings us to one of the most popular concessions (the traditional American hot dog aside) at any professional baseball game: beer. Alcohol can be costly in general, but it tends to get priced off the charts at baseball games.

That's why we wanted to take a look at some of the most expensive beers at ballparks across America, using 2024 Statista data on average beer prices as a starting point, combined with online sources. Of course, prices will vary by size and the beer's origin (domestic vs. imported). With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most expensive beers at MLB ballparks.