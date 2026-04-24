Baseball Fans Complain That These 5 MLB Stadiums Have Some Of The Most Expensive Beer
While football might be America's favorite sport, it's hard to beat Major League Baseball's history and traditions. Professional baseball in the United States originated in Cincinnati in 1869, and it's been going strong ever since. MLB fans flock to see their favorite teams and munch on some of those stadiums' unique hot dogs — sometimes to the detriment of their bank accounts.
The hard truth is that attending an MLB game is quite expensive. And while the tickets are one thing, it's the concessions that can really catch fans off guard. Don't get us wrong, some stadiums offer incredibly tasty food, but it doesn't come cheap. That brings us to one of the most popular concessions (the traditional American hot dog aside) at any professional baseball game: beer. Alcohol can be costly in general, but it tends to get priced off the charts at baseball games.
That's why we wanted to take a look at some of the most expensive beers at ballparks across America, using 2024 Statista data on average beer prices as a starting point, combined with online sources. Of course, prices will vary by size and the beer's origin (domestic vs. imported). With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most expensive beers at MLB ballparks.
Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)
The Washington Nationals have the most expensive ballpark beer in Major League Baseball, and it's not particularly close. At $15.40 on average for a single beer as of 2024, you might want to revisit your 401K before attending a Nationals game. Yardbarker notes that it costs a family of four just over $300 to watch the Nats play. It's so expensive, you might wonder if Salt Bae is providing the concessions at Nationals Park.
Those prices check out based on a Reddit thread with photos from a game in early 2026. Nats fans pay $17 for a 24-ounce "premium" beer can, while the cheapest option includes a 16-ounce $9 can of "American classic beer." Considering that Washington hasn't had a winning season since 2019, the beer itself might be the best form of entertainment. One Redditor complained, "These prices are exactly what I was talking about when I was telling a friend that Nats Park was becoming a worse and worse experience." Thankfully, the team does allow single-serve food items to be brought into the park, as well as one water bottle per person, provided the bag is clear and meets the Nationals' current bag policy.
Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)
The average cost for a beer at Camden Yards in 2024 was $11.29, making it the second most expensive brew in Major League Baseball — albeit still more than $4 cheaper than the Washington Nationals. The Orioles have been around since 1901 and have had recent success, making the playoffs in 2023 and 2024. So, the team's passionate, longstanding fan base is more than likely willing to deal with pricier concessions.
That said, the ballpark offers a great value for standard 12-ounce cans. An image posted to Reddit of the stadium's value menu shows that for just $5, fans can purchase Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel, Stella, and Sierra Nevada. The savings stop there, however. Fans online say that a 16-ounce Duckpin Pale Ale goes for around $13, and a 25-ounce Bud Light will set you back about $15.49. If you're looking to save on costs, the Orioles do allow outside food and non-alcoholic beverages inside the park, with some restrictions.
Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)
The Yankees and Red Sox are one of the more heated rivalries in Major League Baseball, if not all of professional sports. And when it comes to the price of beer, the Yankees are the clear winner here from a fan standpoint. The average cost of a beer at a Red Sox game in 2024 was $10.79, nearly $5 more than a beer at a Yankees game. This seems to check out based on feedback from Redditors — fans who have visited within the past year say that beers range from around $10 to more than $12 for tall cans. In a different Reddit thread, another Boston stadiumgoer conceded, "Prices inside are nuts."
Up until 2004, the Red Sox had a pretty miserable history – going 86 years without winning a World Series. They've won four World Series since then, perhaps partially justifying the cost of attending a Red Sox game. That's until you realize it could cost a family of four more than $366 to attend a game at Fenway Park, per YardBarker. The tickets themselves, among the most expensive in the league, are the main culprit, but $10+ beers certainly don't help.
Rate Field (Chicago White Sox)
When it comes to pricing, the White Sox experience is like eating a nice steak while watching the remake of "Nightmare on Elm Street." The beer might be good, but it's not worth the price, and the entertainment value of White Sox baseball is about the same as a washed-up Freddy Krueger movie from 2010.
Statista says the average beer at a Rate Field game cost $10.79 in 2024 — the same as a beer at Fenway Park. However, the New York Times reports that the cost can be even higher: prices start at $10.99 for a 16-ounce domestic can, and go up to $16.29 for a 24-ounce import. That's where the similarities with the Red Sox stop, however. In 2024, the Chicago White Sox set the MLB record for most losses in a season. With an overall record of 41-121, the White Sox have definitely provided fans with plenty of motivation to buy those beers. However, Rate Field has also instituted $5 Tuesdays, featuring a budget menu of concessions favorites available during Tuesday home games, including Miller Lite on draft for an Honest Abe.
Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)
The Cubbies are one of America's most popular teams. And much like the Red Sox, the Cubs were the lovable losers until recent history. The team has had a nice run of success in recent years, making 2024's $10.78 average beer price a decent trade-off for watching a game. However, the New York Times reports that prices can actually range from $12.99 to $16.99. And one Redditor wrote that, "A 20-ounce pour of Bud Light will now cost you $18 and change." In response, another fan on the thread said, "If I was still a drinking man, I would be smuggling a flask in with me at those prices."
Overall, it costs about $325 for a family of four to visit Wrigley Field (via YardBarker). That makes it one of the four most expensive stadiums in all of Major League Baseball. By all accounts, going to a Cubs game is a bucket list baseball experience for serious baseball fans, so maybe the $11+ beer isn't that big a deal.