The 12 Most Unique Hot Dogs You Can Get At MLB Stadiums
Major League Baseball season kicks off in late March or early April each year, and that means ballparks fill up with enthusiastic fans ready to watch their favorite teams hit a home run. While many hope to catch a stray ball, even more can't wait to try the exciting foods specially crafted for baseball season. While menus vary across stadiums, many staples and fan favorites return year after year. Many eateries also roll out new hot dog variations, snacks, beers, and desserts that are sure to draw you to the stands.
Amongst many classic foods at baseball games, hot dogs are one of the most popular options you can get. Over the years it has become a tradition for each stadium to offer unique spins on the basic dog. Many vendors present special twists on the hot dog, often influenced by local cuisine. This makes sense, considering the teams that win more games tend to have an iconic hot dog associated with their home stadium.
The MLB has long been on board with unconventional toppings that take hot dogs to the next level. Across ballpark offerings, you'll find many eateries are unafraid to experiment with menu items, incorporating various flavors and textures. Adventurous eaters will be happy to know you can order a hot dog with toppings like corn, fruity cereal, mac and cheese, and even fried eggs across various MLB stadiums. And for foodies looking to try other ingredients alongside a hot dog, check out these must-try signature foods at Major League Baseball stadiums.
Sonoran Dog: Chase Field
For Arizona Diamondbacks fans, or those who plan to visit Chase Field, you can get the iconic Sonoran Dog. This hot dog is not only a foot long, but also comes with ample toppings and sauces, such as bacon, seasoned pinto beans, and pico de gallo — all tied together with mayo and mustard. You can find this dog at Red Hot Grill or Big Dawgs at the ballpark.
Churro Dog: Chase Field
For those with a bit of a sweet tooth, you can find a Churro Dog at Chase Field, which is a unique dessert variation of this baseball classic. This decadent sweet treat skips the meat and instead features a churro wrapped in a glazed donut bun that's topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, drizzled chocolate, and caramel sauce. It's so popular that a new Oreo version is now available.
Footlong Elote Corn Dog: Chase Field
Another savory option amongst the many Chase Field offerings is a beloved alternative to the classic hot dog. At the Arizona Diamondbacks field, you can get the Footlong Elote Corn Dog, which features a hand-dipped, crispy fried 12-inch hot dog that comes with a healthy drizzle of chipotle aioli, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and is finished with street corn seasoning.
Slider Dog: Progressive Field
For a truly inimitable hot dog experience, you'll have to try out the Slider Dog at Progressive Field (home of the Cleveland Guardians). This sweet and savory option, while divisive for some, has been a longstanding must-try at the stadium. This hot dog comes on a classic bun, topped with pimento mac and cheese, bacon, and finished with fruit loops. Enjoyers remarked the unexpected ingredients pair very well together.
Slinger Dog: Busch Stadium
If you're looking for a protein heavy hot dog, you'll have to check out the Slinger Dog at Busch Stadium (home of the St. Louis Cardinals). This dog features two fried eggs, taco meat, nacho cheese, and freshly prepared hash browns all atop a jumbo hot dog and bun. If the plethora of toppings isn't quite enough, you can also add onion, peppers, and pepperjack cheese to round off the richness of this dish.
Crab Mac Dog: Orioles Park at Camden Yard
When it comes to stadium hot dogs, crab and mac and cheese might not be toppings you immediately think of. But it turns out the Crab Mac Dog at Orioles Park at Camden Yard (home of the Baltimore Orioles) is a returning fan favorite this season. It is served just how it sounds, with tender macaroni and cheese, fresh lump crab, and Old Bay seasoning to marry the flavors together nicely.
Banh Mi Brat Dog: Target Field
If you're looking for an option that incorporates the flavor of Vietnamese fare, you'll want to check out the Banh Mi Brat hot dog from Target Field (home of the Minnesota Twins). This spin on a stadium hot dog features pickled vegetables, sliced jalapeño, and cilantro, all served atop a Hmong sausage with spicy brown mustard and caramelized garlic aioli. You can get this item from James Beard Award-nominated Union Hmong Kitchen.
Boomstick Hot Dog: Globe Life Field
At Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, you can get a really massive hot dog called the Boomstick. This dog is 2 feet long and the biggest option across the league (it even comes with its own specialty carrying case). Truly proving the saying that everything is bigger in Texas. Toppings include onions, chili, cheese, and jalapeños. This menu item is so popular that other variations have been introduced, including a burger and burrito option.
Skyline Chili Coney Dog: Great American Ball Park
At Great American Ball Park (home of the Cincinnati Reds), you can grab yourself a classic Skyline Chili Cheese Coney hot dog, which comes on a classic bun, topped with Skyline chili (a local chain in Cincinnati). It also features mustard, onions, and a generous helping of shredded cheese. This chili is said to have nuanced notes of cinnamon and chocolate, making it a unique dog well worth trying.
Cali Dog: Angels Stadium
The Cali Dog is a classic you can find at Angels Stadium (home to the Angels). This hot dog made by Crafty Dog comes loaded with marinated carne asada and is topped with french fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños. Due to popularity, the restaurant dropped another menu item ahead of the season. So, if you've had your fill of the Cali dog, you can also try the newest Chopped Cheese dog at the same stadium.
Slugger Dog: Dodgers Stadium
At the Dodgers home field (Dodgers Stadium), fans can get a Slugger Dog. This super-sized sausage dog is 16 inches and served with fries. It also has a special carrying case due to its sheer size. As for flavors to expect, this option features a jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with black bean and corn relish, white cheese sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, and cilantro cream to balance the heat.
9-9-9 Challenge: select MLB Ballparks
There's nothing more classic than a stadium hot dog and cold beer. Resultant from the viral 9-9-9 challenge (9 beers and 9 hot dogs in 9 innings), the MLB is now offering the 9-9-9 box challenge for the 2026 season. This special hot dog and beer offering serves guests nine miniature hot dogs and small pours of beer each. Though opinions seem to be mixed, you might want to give it a try if you're after a challenge.