The thought of biting into a freshly picked, wonderfully ripe tomato is hard to beat. Juicy, tangy, and naturally sweet, tomatoes are the ultimate refreshment on a hot summer day. But that comes as no surprise, considering this climacteric fruit is made up of approximately 95% water. If you're planning to grow them in your home garden, you should avoid buying tomato plants if you spot red flags like wilting leaves or spots. That's why gardeners continuously choose the trusted cultivar, the celebrity tomato, to ensure a sturdy, reliable crop with consistently high yields.

The celebrity is a hybrid variety hailed for its strong disease resistance, which means growing it is an easy way to prevent pesky bottom rot on your tomato plants. Its reputation is supported by its Texas Superstar status, which is only awarded to plants that have been thoroughly tested by Texas A&M AgriLife for performance, durability, and superb quality. Due to its impressive resilience, this variety can be grown anywhere across the country. However, it thrives in zones five through nine, where it yields large red fruits with a firm texture and balanced flavor.

Celebrity tomatoes are round, smooth, and feature crack-resistant skin. Wonderfully flavorful and meaty, they work well in most recipes. They're perfect for pasta sauces, pizzas, creamy tomato soups, or light and crisp salads. Because of their size and firm texture, they're considered a slicer variety, meaning they are also ideal for sandwiches and burgers.