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In Alabama, there's a syrup brand that has become a fixture in regional culinary heritage. This variety of syrup is an authentic Southern condiment that has been a part of many people's lives. In addition to contributing to fond culinary memories, this syrup brand tastes so good on a number of dishes that it seems to have been specially designed for Southern-style cuisine.

Golden Eagle syrup is true to its Alabama roots, and has been since its creation in 1928 by Victor and Lucy Patterson in a wood-frame building behind their home. Their syrup became so popular that in 1944, the family moved operations to a factory building in downtown Fayette, Alabama, to meet growing demand. The company was run by members of the Patterson family until 1986, but is currently under new leadership. Golden Eagle is still a family-run business whose owners desire to keep the traditions of the Patterson family alive.

Golden Eagle syrup's ingredients remain a unique blend of cane sugar syrup, cane molasses, honey, and corn syrup, giving it a rich, smooth flavor with caramel and molasses notes that have made the brand stand out for decades. It's not the same in flavor as a pancake syrup compared to maple syrup, as Golden Eagle is altogether its own sweetener with unique characteristics. In fact, sweeteners made with cane syrup are among the old-school condiments that may deserve a comeback, having been popular in the South for generations.