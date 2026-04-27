The Southern Syrup Brand That Has Remained An Alabama Pantry Staple For Almost 100 Years
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In Alabama, there's a syrup brand that has become a fixture in regional culinary heritage. This variety of syrup is an authentic Southern condiment that has been a part of many people's lives. In addition to contributing to fond culinary memories, this syrup brand tastes so good on a number of dishes that it seems to have been specially designed for Southern-style cuisine.
Golden Eagle syrup is true to its Alabama roots, and has been since its creation in 1928 by Victor and Lucy Patterson in a wood-frame building behind their home. Their syrup became so popular that in 1944, the family moved operations to a factory building in downtown Fayette, Alabama, to meet growing demand. The company was run by members of the Patterson family until 1986, but is currently under new leadership. Golden Eagle is still a family-run business whose owners desire to keep the traditions of the Patterson family alive.
Golden Eagle syrup's ingredients remain a unique blend of cane sugar syrup, cane molasses, honey, and corn syrup, giving it a rich, smooth flavor with caramel and molasses notes that have made the brand stand out for decades. It's not the same in flavor as a pancake syrup compared to maple syrup, as Golden Eagle is altogether its own sweetener with unique characteristics. In fact, sweeteners made with cane syrup are among the old-school condiments that may deserve a comeback, having been popular in the South for generations.
The best use for Golden Eagle syrup's unique flavor profile
Golden Eagle is considered a light table syrup, and is a classic topping for pancakes, waffles, and biscuits, as well as a key ingredient in authentic pecan pie. Many syrups, such as sorghum syrup, molasses, corn syrup, cane syrup, and Alaga syrup, are used interchangeably in Southern kitchens depending on personal taste. The inclusion of honey makes Golden Eagle syrup unique, and as described in one Reddit comment, "It's kinda like honey and syrup had a baby. And that baby was delicious poured on warm biscuits."
In addition to biscuits and pancakes, Golden Eagle is perfect for pecan pie. On Golden Eagle Syrup Company's Facebook page, a call for favorite recipes included the comment, "The homemade pecan pie recipe on the back of the jar is the BEST! I always get the most compliments on it when I make it and it tastes better than any pecan pie I have ever ate." As a recipe base, you can modify Ree Drummond's perfect pecan pie by swapping the chopped pecans for Golden Eagle syrup as the sweetener. If you can't find it at your local grocery chain, you can order Golden Eagle Original Syrup in a two-pack of 15-ounce bottles on Amazon for about $33. It's sure to bring some sweetness to your favorite Southern fare.