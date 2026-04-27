Ditch The Butter: For Succulent Burgers, Fry Them In This Fat Instead

It seems like everybody and their butcher has some kind of brilliant burger tip or trick. A lot of those protein secrets have to do with the fat. Now, the best type of ground beef for juicier burgers is basically a no-brainer. About 80% lean to 20% fat is broadly accepted to be the best ratio. But then you've got more outlandish folks like Gordon Ramsay, who swear by frying a patty in a whole stick of butter. And listen, we've rarely known that creamy compound to make anything worse. Be that as it may, you can also add us to the list of burger opinion peddlers.

You can skip the butter, oil, or wherever else, and cook your burgers right in beef tallow for the kind of bovine continuity other fats just can't match. Beef tallow, of course, is rendered beef fat that's strained for smoothness and allowed to settle into a scoopable, cream-colored cooking agent. You probably won't want to dip chips in it, but its flavor is unmistakably beefy. And rather than basting your burgers with the typical alternatives, tallow can imbue beefy qualities back into your burgers. Although people don't cook with beef tallow as much as they used to, you can also pick up a readymade jar practically anywhere.