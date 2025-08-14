Gordon Ramsay Uses An Entire Stick Of Butter To Make His Ideal Burger (No, We're Not Exaggerating)

Gordon Ramsay is best known for things like overseeing a culinary empire of more than 80 restaurants across the globe, his eight Michelin stars, and a fiery on-screen temper on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef." But what no one really talks about is his butter obsession. It seems to be one of the go-to ingredients he reaches for to boost flavor and add moisture to a long list of dishes. For instance, when making chicken Parmesan, Ramsay tosses butter into his frying oil to give the dish rich nuttiness and to help create the perfect crust.

The most obvious place to see Ramsay's love of butter is when he makes burgers. He's no slouch in this area. He owns two different burger chains — Gordon Ramsay Burger and Street Burger — with more than a dozen locations worldwide. But when cooking the perfect burger at home, Ramsay uses an entire stick of butter for a single beef patty in the frying pan. You heard that right. After searing one side of the patty, he flips it over, adds the whopping amount of butter and then uses it to baste the burger as it cooks. The Scottish-born celebrity chef has a method to this seeming madness.