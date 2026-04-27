Supercharge The Nutrition Of Canned Chicken Noodle Soup With One Extra Ingredient

When you don't have time or energy to whip up a batch of homemade chicken noodle soup, canned chicken noodle soup is a convenient option. However, it's often lacking protein and fiber, and may have too much sodium. Brands may also vary in nutrition. For instance, Campbell's chicken noodle soup has some iron, calcium, and potassium, while Progresso only has iron and potassium. But soup has been scientifically proven to help with cold symptoms and other respiratory tract infections, as the steam can help with congestion, broth keeps you hydrated, and you may receive immediate energy from the noodles.

Canned chicken noodle soup isn't as nutritious as homemade, but you can supercharge your canned variety with one extra ingredient: spinach. One cup of boiled spinach has about 4 grams of fiber, which may help prevent constipation. Though spinach contains calcium and iron, the oxalates prevent our bodies from absorbing these nutrients effectively. The iron is also non-heme, making it more difficult to absorb. However, spinach is still a nutritional powerhouse, high in vitamins A, K1, and C, as well as folic acid. It also contains magnesium, potassium, and vitamins E, B9, and B6. However, check with your doctor before consuming spinach if you're taking blood thinner medications as it could interfere.

To add spinach, start by warming up your canned soup on the stove or in the microwave. When it's as warm as you want it, stir in a good helping of fresh, chopped spinach. It wilts fast, so wait until the end to add it.