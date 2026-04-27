Supercharge The Nutrition Of Canned Chicken Noodle Soup With One Extra Ingredient
When you don't have time or energy to whip up a batch of homemade chicken noodle soup, canned chicken noodle soup is a convenient option. However, it's often lacking protein and fiber, and may have too much sodium. Brands may also vary in nutrition. For instance, Campbell's chicken noodle soup has some iron, calcium, and potassium, while Progresso only has iron and potassium. But soup has been scientifically proven to help with cold symptoms and other respiratory tract infections, as the steam can help with congestion, broth keeps you hydrated, and you may receive immediate energy from the noodles.
Canned chicken noodle soup isn't as nutritious as homemade, but you can supercharge your canned variety with one extra ingredient: spinach. One cup of boiled spinach has about 4 grams of fiber, which may help prevent constipation. Though spinach contains calcium and iron, the oxalates prevent our bodies from absorbing these nutrients effectively. The iron is also non-heme, making it more difficult to absorb. However, spinach is still a nutritional powerhouse, high in vitamins A, K1, and C, as well as folic acid. It also contains magnesium, potassium, and vitamins E, B9, and B6. However, check with your doctor before consuming spinach if you're taking blood thinner medications as it could interfere.
To add spinach, start by warming up your canned soup on the stove or in the microwave. When it's as warm as you want it, stir in a good helping of fresh, chopped spinach. It wilts fast, so wait until the end to add it.
Other nutritional upgrades for canned chicken noodle soup
To optimize the nutrition of your canned chicken noodle soup, be sure you're buying the right can for your needs. One ½ cup of Campbell's chicken noodle soup, for example, has 890 milligrams of sodium, or nearly 40% of your daily recommended intake. On the other hand, the low-sodium version only has 60 milligrams of sodium in just under 8 ounces. Once you've grabbed the option for you, consider adding some vegetables, like carrots, for a boost of nutrition. They're a good source of potassium, fiber, antioxidants, vitamin K1, and beta-carotene. Ginger is also a great option if you're sick, as it can soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation.
Just because canned chicken noodle soup contains chicken doesn't mean you're getting a sizable serving of protein with it. Add more protein with precooked diced or shredded chicken from your grocery store and just add some when you're warming up the soup. Protein quantities vary by can or serving size and even brand, but a ½ cup of Campbell's chicken noodle soup, for instance, only has 3 grams of protein, so you'll need to add a substantial amount of extra chicken to increase the protein count.
Other flavorful ingredients for your canned chicken soup include adding lemon for a nice balance of savory and acidic notes. Add it after warming up your soup — the same time you add spinach. Another way to step up the flavor is to add some classic pesto. Adding pesto to canned chicken noodle soup brings antioxidants and healthy fats from the extra virgin olive oil. You can even use a jar of store-bought pesto instead of making it yourself.